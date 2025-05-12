Man United have more to worry about than Europa League final, says Amorim

Manchester United have far bigger things to think about than the Europa League final, chiefly the club’s worst top-flight season since they were relegated in 1974, manager Ruben Amorim said after his team reached another low point on Sunday.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things,” the Portuguese coach, whose side suffered a 2-0 Premier League loss at home to West Ham United, said.

“Everybody is thinking about the final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.”