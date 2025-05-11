Cedric Kaze, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs, and head coach Nasreddine Nabi hold the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Picture: DARREN STEWART
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has penned an emotional letter to the club bosses and fans after winning their first trophy in 10 years.
Nabi masterminded Chiefs’ strategy to end their 10-year trophy drought when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to lift the Nedbank Cup title after goals by Gastón Sirino and Yusuf Maart gave them a win.
“Ten years without a title! This trophy has a special taste. More than just a title, it’s a personal and collective revenge against all the doubts we’ve faced along the way,” Nabi wrote on his social media.
“First of all, thank you to my players for their total commitment, their hard work and the sacrifices they made to bring this trophy home. Thank you as well to my staff for their relentless efforts throughout the season.
“Your support was our strength; you deserve the victory. I want to thank and dedicate this trophy to chairman Dr [Kaizer] Motaung, to Kaizer Jnr and Bobby and the entire Motaung family, who stood by me through the hard times. This cup is also yours.
“But let’s be clear, despite this victory, the job is not done. This is just the beginning. A long journey awaits us with the African stage in sight.”
Chiefs have qualified for the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup season.
Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung
This is just the beginning, says Kaizer Chiefs coach after ending 10-trophy drought
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has penned an emotional letter to the club bosses and fans after winning their first trophy in 10 years.
Nabi masterminded Chiefs’ strategy to end their 10-year trophy drought when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to lift the Nedbank Cup title after goals by Gastón Sirino and Yusuf Maart gave them a win.
“Ten years without a title! This trophy has a special taste. More than just a title, it’s a personal and collective revenge against all the doubts we’ve faced along the way,” Nabi wrote on his social media.
“First of all, thank you to my players for their total commitment, their hard work and the sacrifices they made to bring this trophy home. Thank you as well to my staff for their relentless efforts throughout the season.
“We had to face the CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists, the Champions League semifinal and a finalist to lift this trophy. Nothing was given, everything was earned.”
Nabi also thanked the Chiefs supporters, saying they continued to support them during difficult times and said the cup victory was the beginning.
“They never stopped believing in the process, even when the criticism was heavy, you stood strong, loyal and never lost faith during the toughest times,” he said.
“Your support was our strength; you deserve the victory. I want to thank and dedicate this trophy to chairman Dr [Kaizer] Motaung, to Kaizer Jnr and Bobby and the entire Motaung family, who stood by me through the hard times. This cup is also yours.
“But let’s be clear, despite this victory, the job is not done. This is just the beginning. A long journey awaits us with the African stage in sight.”
Chiefs have qualified for the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup season.
Riveiro hails ‘special’ season, says Pirates will keep winning after he’s gone
Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs
Bayern net Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen draw
Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions League chances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola
Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki
Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.