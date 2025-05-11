Sport / Soccer

Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies apart

The Brazilians were in a hurry to put what is usually a far more strenuous contest to bed in 3-0 win

11 May 2025 - 18:04
by Marc Strydom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lucas Ribeiro opening the score for Sundowns in their win over Stellenbosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Lucas Ribeiro opening the score for Sundowns in their win over Stellenbosch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns are a point from clinching the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League title and their monumental eighth consecutive championship after dismantling Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Second-placed Orlando Pirates have 52 points with five games left. If they won all of those they would go to 67 points.

Downs went to 67 with Sunday’s clinical victory. Miguel Cardoso’s side will be crowned champions if Pirates drop points against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday or the Brazilians pick up a point against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday (both 7.30pm).

Sundowns were in a hurry to put what is usually a far more strenuous contest to bed, sprinting out of the gate with goals from Lucas Ribeiro in the sixth minute, Iqraam Rayners in the 13th and Arthur Sales in the 18th.

Considering Stellenbosch have been consistently one of the closest sides to Downs over the past three seasons, it says something that the Brazilians could blow them away with three strikes inside the opening 20min.

Steve Barker’s tough Cape side were Caf Confederation Cup semifinalists this campaign and have been in good form in the Premiership, having won their last three league games to be in fourth place.

Stellenbosch seemed rattled by Sundowns’ dynamic movement in attack — and particularly the irresistible attacking duo of Ribeiro and Rayners, with Sales’ runs also always intelligent — and committed costly errors.

The first goal came quickly after referee Eugene Mdluli’s whistle for the start.

Centre-back Ismaël Touré’s back-pass was poorly directed and seemed to wrong-foot goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, running on to the left upright. The keeper desperately collected inches in front of his line, conceding the indirect free-kick. It was tapped to Ribeiro to blast through an onrushing wall into the top of the net.

The Rayners-Ribeiro combination saw the Brazilian played free on the left to see a shot blocked in front of the line.

Then Stellies left-back Enyinnaya Kazie-Godswill produced a stray pass deep into his half to Rayners on the left of the area to feed Ribeiro in the middle, take the one-two on a darting run into the box and slot past Masuluke.

Ribeiro’s header to a bouncing ball on the edge of the area five minutes later was into the path of fellow Brazilian Sales to the right of him, whose volley took a deflection past Stellies’ keeper.

Stellenbosch only regrouped once Downs slowed to consolidate, the visitors producing some half-chances before the break but nothing too troubling for their hosts.

Sundowns, aware they have matches to come, including the two-legged Champions League final against Pyramids, saw no reason to hare after every opportunity in a second half in which they paced themselves, shutting out the 3-0 result.

Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola

‘It was difficult. Eleven players on the penalty spot. I didn’t expect they would defend so, so deep’
Sport
18 hours ago

Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki

Centreback says senior players let Bucs’ exciting young emerging stars ‘be themselves’.
Sport
3 days ago

Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle

Club’s skipper calls on fans to turn up in droves for vital clash at home to Chelsea on Sunday
Sport
3 days ago

Bundesliga focus turns to battle for European places, relegation

Four teams are battling for two places that would ensure qualification for Europe’s most lucrative club tournament
Sport
3 days ago

Attacking juggernaut Barcelona’s defensive flaws cost them European dream

Barcelona’s thrilling attack undercut by frail defence after Inter Milan roar back from the brink of elimination
Sport
4 days ago

Winning the Cup will not offset bad season, says Chiefs defender

Inácio Miguel is in late stages of rehab, but is determined to face Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung
Sport / Soccer
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Overwritten criticism of Rabada ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last on historic night for SA

Sport / Other Sport

Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung

Sport / Soccer

Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola

Sport / Soccer

Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.