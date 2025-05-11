Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, May 11 2025. Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
Barcelona — Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a crucial 4-3 home victory against rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Classico on Sunday, edging them closer to the LaLiga title.
The victory extends Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid and with three matches remaining, one more victory will clinch a 28th Spanish league title for the Catalans.
Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with a brace from Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage. However, Barcelona responded swiftly with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all finding the net within 15 minutes to overturn the deficit.
Raphinha extended Barcelona’s lead just before halftime after a costly error by Lucas Vazquez and despite Mbappe completing his hat-trick in the 70th minute, last year’s champions could not recover, leaving them on the brink of a season without silverware.
Barcelona edge closer to title in Real thriller
Reuters
Attacking juggernaut Barcelona’s defensive flaws cost them European dream
Humiliated Real Madrid need to rally at lowly Alaves
Real Madrid manager rejects Man City’s claim of being underdogs
