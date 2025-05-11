Sport / Soccer

Barcelona edge closer to title in Real thriller

Victory extends Barcelona’s lead at the top of the standings to seven points

11 May 2025 - 19:52
by Fernando Kallas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, May 11 2025. Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, May 11 2025. Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS

Barcelona — Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a crucial 4-3 home victory against rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Classico on Sunday, edging them closer to the LaLiga title.

The victory extends Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid and with three matches remaining, one more victory will clinch a 28th Spanish league title for the Catalans.

Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with a brace from Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage. However, Barcelona responded swiftly with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all finding the net within 15 minutes to overturn the deficit.

Raphinha extended Barcelona’s lead just before halftime after a costly error by Lucas Vazquez and despite Mbappe completing his hat-trick in the 70th minute, last year’s champions could not recover, leaving them on the brink of a season without silverware.

Reuters

Attacking juggernaut Barcelona’s defensive flaws cost them European dream

Barcelona’s thrilling attack undercut by frail defence after Inter Milan roar back from the brink of elimination
Sport
4 days ago

Humiliated Real Madrid need to rally at lowly Alaves

‘Galacticos’ crushing Champions League defeat at Arsenal is their 11th of the season
Sport
1 month ago

Real Madrid manager rejects Man City’s claim of being underdogs

Pep Guardiola says Spanish side have an advantage after 3-2 win in first leg of Champions League playoff
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung
Sport / Soccer
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Overwritten criticism of Rabada ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

West Ham claim first league win at Old Trafford in 18 years

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies apart

Sport / Soccer

Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits Man City boss Guardiola

Sport / Soccer

Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.