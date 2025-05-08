Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki

Tapelo Xoki arrives for an Orlando Pirates media open and training session at Durban North College on Thursday. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates centreback Tapelo Xoki sounded cool, confident and relaxed in Durban on Thursday before Saturday’s sold-out Nedbank Cup final against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm).
One of the reasons for Xoki to ooze such conviction before a game many believe is unpredictable despite Chiefs’ well-documented struggles is the big wins Pirates have pulled off against tough sides this season.
Among Bucs’ memorable wins in 2024-25 was the completion of a Premier Soccer League (PSL) double over Chiefs with their 2-1 win at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where Pirates had to come from behind after letting Chiefs’ Glody Lilepo open the scoring in the second minute. Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng’s goals earned Bucs victory.
The other two major wins for coach José Riveiro’s team were against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who they beat 2-1 in a second round PSL match at FNB Stadium in March.
The Buccaneers registered a league double over Kaizer Chiefs with a hard-fought 2-1 win at a packed and noisy FNB Stadium on Saturday to maintain their outside chance of catching up with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away to Cape Town City in the late kickoff match.
That victory came after Pirates got every football supporter on the continent to take note of them when they beat Al Ahly 2-1 in Cairo in their last Caf Champions League group stage match in January. Bucs, reaching their first group stage since 2018-19, went on to the semifinals as the only unbeaten team left, where they succumbed 3-2 on aggregate to another Egyptian outfit, Pyramids FC.
“It [winning big games] helps in gaining experience,” Xoki said.
“We have a lot of young players in the group and they’ve been exposed to these types of games. It helps them and everyone at the club prepare for these games and what to expect and what to deliver on the day.
“Everyone knows what is expected of them. We don’t have to carry anyone trying to motivate them for the game.”
On Pirates’ exciting emerging young players who have caught the imagination, many of whom have been introduced in the latter part of the season, Xoki said Pirates’ senior players have not had much to do guiding them as most understand what it means to play for the club.
“It’s a minimal role; we just let them be themselves. The coach has given them confidence and everyone at the club has supported them.
“They know we have their backs and we try to let them be themselves as much as they can so they can execute the game.
“We know what they’re capable of because we see them at training and see what they can produce. So, on the day it’s just about letting them be themselves, feel the moment and enjoy themselves.
“We don’t want to impose too much information; we just want them to be kids and enjoy football. We were once in their shoes and so we try to make them learn from our past mistakes where we did things differently.
“What’s important is to let them be themselves and enjoy themselves.”
Pirates will be huge favourites in Saturday's final where they will aim to bag this cup for the third time in a row. Winning this cup will also be fitting for a team that just a few weeks ago had the chance to add three trophies — the Premiership, Champions League and Nedbank — to the MTN8 they defended earlier this season.
A win would also be a good farewell for departing coach Riveiro who has won five of the domestic cups available in his three seasons at the club. The Spaniard stands to set the record as the first coach to win six successive derby matches in all competitions.
Big wins have primed Pirates for final against Chiefs, says Xoki
Centreback says senior players let Bucs’ exciting young emerging stars ‘be themselves’
