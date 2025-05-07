Thousands to be refunded amid Cup Final ticket sales chaos

More than 10,000 tickets for Saturday’s Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban were overissued on Monday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) addressed the chaotic ticket sales, which began at 10am on Monday, at a press conference in Durban.

Scores of supporters complained they had purchased tickets online through providers Open Tickets and Computicket, but then neither received them nor got proof they would.

Others were turned away from retailers and told to buy on the internet, but Open Tickets’ online system was reportedly overwhelmed and many were unsuccessful.

Some supporters, who thought their purchases were confirmed, received messages via email or WhatsApp that there had been overselling and tickets had in fact not been sold to them.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala, speaking at a press conference with Stadium Management SA (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar, said tickets for the final had been sold out. Those who paid online but did not receive tickets would be refunded.