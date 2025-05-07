Attacking juggernaut Barcelona’s defensive flaws cost them European dream

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and vice president Javier Zanetti celebrate after their match against Inter Milan at San Siro, Milan, Italy on May 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO
Barcelona — Barcelona’s dreams of a Champions League, Copa del Rey and LaLiga treble have vanished after Inter Milan roared back from the brink of elimination to grab a phenomenal 7-6 aggregate win and end the Spaniards’ European campaign in the semifinal.
Another show of attacking genius by teenager Lamine Yamal and midfielder Pedri had put Hansi Flick’s side within touching distance of their first Champions League final in a decade — before they succumbed to the same defensive flaws they have been getting away with for most of the season.
Barcelona are an attacking juggernaut with 163 goals in 56 games this season — 43 of those in 14 Champions League games.
But they have also been playing with fire at the back, conceding 24 goals in Europe’s top-flight competition including four to Benfica, three to Borussia Dortmund and seven to Inter in the semifinal games.
Barca’s thrilling season has included eight fightback wins in all competitions, including against Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Celta Vigo and a couple against bitter rivals Real Madrid.
But defeat in Milan showed they have to add some defensive steel to their swashbuckling attack.
After conceding 16 goals in their last seven matches, Barca’s young squad has learnt a painful lesson against a veteran Inter side chasing a fourth Champions League title and their first in 15 years after losing to Manchester City in the final two years ago.
Over both games, Inter scored seven goals in only 10 shots on target — ruthlessly illustrating Barcelona’s vulnerability.
The Italians withstood a storm thanks to their fantastic goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who made 14 saves over both legs of the semifinal.
Barca lost Germany keeper Marc-André ter Stegen early in the season and resorted to veteran Wojciech Szczesny, who came out from retirement but could not make the necessary impact in two close games in Barcelona and Milan.
The five-times European winners cannot spend long licking their wounds: they must quickly turn their attention to LaLiga, where they top the table and on Sunday host rivals Real Madrid, who trail them by four points with four games to go.
Unbeaten domestically since late December, Barcelona will try to grab a fourth consecutive victory over Real this season and a second in less than a month after a win in extra time that earned them the Copa del Rey title a few days ago.
“It’s very cruel. It’s true that the team gave everything and deserved to be in the final, but we’re young and we have to learn from this and next year we’ll give even more of a fight,” Pedri told reporters on Tuesday.
“Now we’re hurt, but we have to focus on Real Madrid because on Sunday the league is at stake for us.”
Attacking juggernaut Barcelona’s defensive flaws cost them European dream
Barcelona’s thrilling attack undercut by frail defence after Inter Milan roar back from the brink of elimination
Barcelona — Barcelona’s dreams of a Champions League, Copa del Rey and LaLiga treble have vanished after Inter Milan roared back from the brink of elimination to grab a phenomenal 7-6 aggregate win and end the Spaniards’ European campaign in the semifinal.
Another show of attacking genius by teenager Lamine Yamal and midfielder Pedri had put Hansi Flick’s side within touching distance of their first Champions League final in a decade — before they succumbed to the same defensive flaws they have been getting away with for most of the season.
Barcelona are an attacking juggernaut with 163 goals in 56 games this season — 43 of those in 14 Champions League games.
But they have also been playing with fire at the back, conceding 24 goals in Europe’s top-flight competition including four to Benfica, three to Borussia Dortmund and seven to Inter in the semifinal games.
Barca’s thrilling season has included eight fightback wins in all competitions, including against Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Celta Vigo and a couple against bitter rivals Real Madrid.
But defeat in Milan showed they have to add some defensive steel to their swashbuckling attack.
After conceding 16 goals in their last seven matches, Barca’s young squad has learnt a painful lesson against a veteran Inter side chasing a fourth Champions League title and their first in 15 years after losing to Manchester City in the final two years ago.
Over both games, Inter scored seven goals in only 10 shots on target — ruthlessly illustrating Barcelona’s vulnerability.
The Italians withstood a storm thanks to their fantastic goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who made 14 saves over both legs of the semifinal.
Barca lost Germany keeper Marc-André ter Stegen early in the season and resorted to veteran Wojciech Szczesny, who came out from retirement but could not make the necessary impact in two close games in Barcelona and Milan.
The five-times European winners cannot spend long licking their wounds: they must quickly turn their attention to LaLiga, where they top the table and on Sunday host rivals Real Madrid, who trail them by four points with four games to go.
Unbeaten domestically since late December, Barcelona will try to grab a fourth consecutive victory over Real this season and a second in less than a month after a win in extra time that earned them the Copa del Rey title a few days ago.
“It’s very cruel. It’s true that the team gave everything and deserved to be in the final, but we’re young and we have to learn from this and next year we’ll give even more of a fight,” Pedri told reporters on Tuesday.
“Now we’re hurt, but we have to focus on Real Madrid because on Sunday the league is at stake for us.”
Reuters
Thousands to be refunded amid Cup Final ticket sales chaos
Chippa can ‘make things difficult’ for Sundowns, Rayners warns
How Enrique’s collective approach reshaped Paris St Germain
Sirino fixed on ending Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought
Premier Soccer League GM and wife in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
How Enrique’s collective approach reshaped Paris St Germain
Riveiro hails ‘special’ season, says Pirates will keep winning after he’s gone
Bayern net Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen draw
Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions League chances
Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U
Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.