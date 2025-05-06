Chippa can ‘make things difficult’ for Sundowns, Rayners warns

Iqraam Rayners of Sundowns has cautioned his teammates not to take Chippa lightly in the match on Wednesday. Picture: RYAN WIKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Mid-table Chippa United have quality players and can cause Mamelodi Sundowns problems, Brazilians striker Iqraam Rayners cautioned before their Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns are looking to continue to avoid complications on their march towards clinching an eighth consecutive PSL title as they host coach Thabo September’s eighth-placed Chilli Boys.
Miguel Cardoso’s Brazilians (with 61 points from 24 games) need seven points from four matches to clinch the championship, providing second-placed Orlando Pirates (49 points from 22 games) do not drop points.
A win against Chippa and another against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday would leave Downs a point from the title, assuming Pirates beat Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.
Rayners said that Sundowns had to keep their minds on continuing to notch wins with metronomic precision — they have won 20 in this league campaign — rather than think of such permutations.
“It’s just taking one game at a time and collect maximum points — that’s all we do,” Rayners said.
Still, the former Stellenbosch player cautioned that meeting teams lower down the table was always a tricky and an unpredictable undertaking at the end of a season as clubs jostle for their best finish and to qualify for next campaign’s MTN8.
“It’s always difficult playing the teams at the bottom because they’re fighting for the top eight, they’re sometimes fighting for their lives.
“But for us it’s important to get the points and focus on the next games,” the Bafana Bafana striker added. “It’s always going to be good for a team like Chippa United to play against a team like Sundowns. I know there are a lot of quality players at Chippa — they’re always going to make things difficult for us.”
Sundowns would be pleased to wrap up the league title as soon as possible as that would allow them to start preparations in earnest towards their second Caf Champions League final after winning that competition in 2016.
Downs meet Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC in the two-legged final at Loftus on May 24 and in Cairo on June 1.
Chippa can ‘make things difficult’ for Sundowns, Rayners warns
Eighth-placed PSL side has quality players, making for a tricky encounter, Bafana Bafana striker says
Mid-table Chippa United have quality players and can cause Mamelodi Sundowns problems, Brazilians striker Iqraam Rayners cautioned before their Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns are looking to continue to avoid complications on their march towards clinching an eighth consecutive PSL title as they host coach Thabo September’s eighth-placed Chilli Boys.
Miguel Cardoso’s Brazilians (with 61 points from 24 games) need seven points from four matches to clinch the championship, providing second-placed Orlando Pirates (49 points from 22 games) do not drop points.
A win against Chippa and another against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday would leave Downs a point from the title, assuming Pirates beat Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.
Rayners said that Sundowns had to keep their minds on continuing to notch wins with metronomic precision — they have won 20 in this league campaign — rather than think of such permutations.
“It’s just taking one game at a time and collect maximum points — that’s all we do,” Rayners said.
Still, the former Stellenbosch player cautioned that meeting teams lower down the table was always a tricky and an unpredictable undertaking at the end of a season as clubs jostle for their best finish and to qualify for next campaign’s MTN8.
“It’s always difficult playing the teams at the bottom because they’re fighting for the top eight, they’re sometimes fighting for their lives.
“But for us it’s important to get the points and focus on the next games,” the Bafana Bafana striker added. “It’s always going to be good for a team like Chippa United to play against a team like Sundowns. I know there are a lot of quality players at Chippa — they’re always going to make things difficult for us.”
Sundowns would be pleased to wrap up the league title as soon as possible as that would allow them to start preparations in earnest towards their second Caf Champions League final after winning that competition in 2016.
Downs meet Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC in the two-legged final at Loftus on May 24 and in Cairo on June 1.
Riveiro hails ‘special’ season, says Pirates will keep winning after he’s gone
Derby will prove Chiefs are still a big team, says Nabi
Ngcobo stands strong amid pain of Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season
Big win gives Nabi and Chiefs a shot in the arm
Magesi defeat toughened Stellies for Zamalek, says Barker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Premier Soccer League GM and wife in court on charges of fraud and money ...
Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs
How Enrique’s collective approach reshaped Paris St Germain
Sirino fixed on ending Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.