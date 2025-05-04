Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho. Picture: REUTERS
London — Chelsea moved a step closer to Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating understrength champions Liverpool 3-1 with a first-half strike from Enzo Fernandez, a ricocheted own-goal by Jarell Quansah and a Cole Palmer penalty.
The game was into the third minute when Palmer found Neto whose cutback cross fell to the unmarked Fernandez and the Argentine whipped the ball low into the net.
The lively Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s attempted clearance bounced off teammate Quansah and into the goal.
Palmer scored his first goal since mid-January from the spot in the 96th minute after Quansah’s foul on Moises Caicedo.
Van Dijk had pulled one back in the 84th minute from a corner for Liverpool. The result kept Chelsea fifth in the table, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle United only by goals scored.
Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions League chances
Chelsea remain fifth in the table after beating understrength champions Liverpool 3-1
London — Chelsea moved a step closer to Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating understrength champions Liverpool 3-1 with a first-half strike from Enzo Fernandez, a ricocheted own-goal by Jarell Quansah and a Cole Palmer penalty.
The game was into the third minute when Palmer found Neto whose cutback cross fell to the unmarked Fernandez and the Argentine whipped the ball low into the net.
The lively Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s attempted clearance bounced off teammate Quansah and into the goal.
Palmer scored his first goal since mid-January from the spot in the 96th minute after Quansah’s foul on Moises Caicedo.
Van Dijk had pulled one back in the 84th minute from a corner for Liverpool. The result kept Chelsea fifth in the table, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle United only by goals scored.
Reuters
Liverpool extend lead after West Ham win
Newcastle in driver’s seat as race for Champions League spots heats up
Liverpool’s title procession put on hold by Fulham blitz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U
Champions Liverpool threaten Chelsea’s top-five finish
Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.