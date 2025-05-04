Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates ended Saturday’s 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium with five young players on the field, with coach Jose Riveiro explaining such selections are not about age but talent.

The Buccaneers started the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash with Mbekezeli Mbokazi (19), Relebohile Mofokeng (20) and Mohau Nkota (20) on their way to recording a league double over Amakhosi.

They were joined from the bench by DStv Diski Challenge (DDC under-23 side) players Simphiwe Selepe (20), Boitumelo Radiopane (22) and Siyabonga Ndlozi (22) in the second half while Yanga Madiba was an unused substitute.

Selepe, Radiopane and Ndlozi came on for Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Bandile Shandu as Pirates maintained their outside chance of catching PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.