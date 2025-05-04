Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U

Brentford's Kevin Schade, second left, scores his team's third goal beating Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RICHARD HEATHCOTE
London — Brentford edged a young and much-changed Manchester United side 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Sunday to give their hopes of qualifying for European competition for the first time a shot in the arm.
A double from Kevin Schade guided Thomas Frank’s side up to ninth with 52 points, with a potential Conference League spot within touching distance with three games left, while United remain in 15th place with 39 points.
With an eye on the Europa League semifinal second leg against Athletic Bilbao, Ruben Amorim named United’s youngest yet starting lineup in the Premier League while 17-year-old forward Chido Obi became their youngest starter.
Luke Shaw was the most senior player in United’s lineup. The 29-year-old nearly gave Brentford the lead with an own goal when he tried to head a long ball back to keeper Altay Bayindir, who was off his line, but the ball crept wide of the post.
Brentford pegged United back but the visitors scored against the run of play when Alejandro Garnacho found space on the left wing and put in a low cross that found Mason Mount, who directed his shot past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
But Brentford equalised from a set piece when United failed to clear a long throw-in from Michael Kayode, with Mikkel Damsgaard’s shot deflecting off Shaw for an own goal.
Brentford took the lead six minutes later when Christian Norgaard put in a cross to the far post and Schade rose above the defence to power home a header.
United were livid, however, as defender Matthijs de Ligt had gone down on the edge of the box clutching his leg after a challenge but referee Anthony Taylor did not stop play, allowing Brentford to score.
De Ligt was unable to continue and Amorim was forced to bring Harry Maguire on while the Portuguese manager made two halftime substitutions to introduce Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro.
United had a number of chances to equalise but they were smothered by the Brentford defence and Flekken before the home side came alive and made it 3-1 in the 70th minute.
Bryan Mbeumo delivered another cross to the far post where Schade leapt into the air to score his second header, giving them some breathing room.
Less than four minutes later, Brentford carved United’s defence apart with a free-flowing move in which Damsgaard and Kayode combined to give Yoane Wissa a simple tap-in into an empty net.
United then flickered into life when Argentine winger Garnacho pulled the trigger from outside the box to find the net in the 82nd minute.
With seven minutes added on, Brentford fans were biting their nails when Diallo’s shot took a deflection and went through Flekken’s legs to make it 4-3 but United ran out of time as they fell to a club record 16th league defeat in a season in the Premier League era.
Newcastle United escaped the Amex Stadium with a point after Alexander Isak scored a last-gasp penalty in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in a key result for their chase of Champions League qualification.
Brighton looked poised for victory after winger Yankuba Minteh struck in the first half, but Isak stepped up to the penalty spot in the 89th minute and sent goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way.
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing form continued as they played out a 1-1 draw that kept both stuck just above the relegation places.
A much-changed Spurs scored the opener after 15 minutes through Wilson Odobert but the lead lasted only 13 minutes before Jarrod Bowen equalised for the home team.
Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U
A double from Kevin Schade guides Thomas Frank’s side up to ninth
Reuters
