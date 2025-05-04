Sport / Soccer

Bayern net Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen draw

Leverkusen had to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title

04 May 2025 - 21:09
by Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Berlin — Bayern Munich secured their 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play.

Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

But Sunday’s result left last season’s champions in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing their record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.

The Bavarians, who all gathered in Munich to watch Leverkusen’s game together, will be presented with the league trophy on Saturday in their last home game of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Picture: MATTHIAS HANGST/GETTY IMAGES
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Picture: MATTHIAS HANGST/GETTY IMAGES

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, who won his first major title at the age of 31, posted a video of himself and teammates singing “We are the Champions” after the end of the Leverkusen game.

The England captain, who two weeks ago broke a league record with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

Freiburg, battling to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, came out fighting with Leverkusen nowhere to be seen.

The hosts scored with Maximilian Eggestein’s slightly deflected shot in the 44th minute and were in complete control.

Freiburg struck again four minutes after the restart with Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie turning the ball into his own net for an own goal after a goalmouth scramble.

Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonso looks set to leave at the end of the season with several top clubs, including Real Madrid, eager to sign him, left their comeback until very late.

They cut the deficit with a Florian Wirtz solo effort and superb finish in the 82nd and Jonathan Tah then levelled in stoppage time to set up a dramatic finale.

But despite equalling a league record with their 33rd Bundesliga away game without defeat, Leverkusen could not find a third goal in the dying minutes.

Reuters

Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions League chances

Chelsea remain fifth in the table after beating understrength champions Liverpool 3-1
Sport
22 hours ago

Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U

A double from Kevin Schade guides Thomas Frank’s side up to ninth
Sport
23 hours ago

Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs

‘They are showing every week on the training field they want the opportunity,’ says Bucs’ coach.
Sport
1 day ago

We’ll treat our last games as cup finals, says Onyango

Downs wary of axe-facing Richards Bay on Wednesday
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Akani Simbine victorious in Shanghai with a 9.98
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Unbeaten Blitzboks book semifinal spot in LA
Sport / Rugby
4.
Piastri fails to carry off the ‘Griddy’ after ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Win over Liverpool lifts Chelsea’s Champions League chances

Sport / Soccer

Brentford’s European hopes rise with win over young Man U

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro on why he fielded six youngsters in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Derby will prove Chiefs are still a big team, says Nabi

Sport / Soccer

Champions Liverpool threaten Chelsea’s top-five finish

Sport / Soccer

We’ll treat our last games as cup finals, says Onyango

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs must keep chins up and focus on derbies despite defeat, says Nabi

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph

Sport / Soccer

Spotlight on Sundowns coach Cardoso ahead of Al Ahly semifinal in Cairo

Sport / Soccer

De Sá backs all-SA final, but warns of Egyptian hostility

Sport / Soccer

Bayern Munich on brink of Bundesliga title, Kane eyes record

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.