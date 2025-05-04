Bayern net Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen draw

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Berlin — Bayern Munich secured their 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play.
Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.
But Sunday’s result left last season’s champions in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing their record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.
The Bavarians, who all gathered in Munich to watch Leverkusen’s game together, will be presented with the league trophy on Saturday in their last home game of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Picture: MATTHIAS HANGST/GETTY IMAGES
Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, who won his first major title at the age of 31, posted a video of himself and teammates singing “We are the Champions” after the end of the Leverkusen game.
The England captain, who two weeks ago broke a league record with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.
Freiburg, battling to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, came out fighting with Leverkusen nowhere to be seen.
The hosts scored with Maximilian Eggestein’s slightly deflected shot in the 44th minute and were in complete control.
Freiburg struck again four minutes after the restart with Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie turning the ball into his own net for an own goal after a goalmouth scramble.
Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonso looks set to leave at the end of the season with several top clubs, including Real Madrid, eager to sign him, left their comeback until very late.
They cut the deficit with a Florian Wirtz solo effort and superb finish in the 82nd and Jonathan Tah then levelled in stoppage time to set up a dramatic finale.
But despite equalling a league record with their 33rd Bundesliga away game without defeat, Leverkusen could not find a third goal in the dying minutes.
Reuters
