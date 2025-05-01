Derby will prove Chiefs are still a big team, says Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Despite Kaizer Chiefs’ slump in form, coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested they will be out to demonstrate that Amakhosi are still a big team when they host arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Chiefs — who have suffered 11 defeats in the Premier Soccer League this season and are ninth on the standings — hope to rescue their mediocre league form by winning their first Soweto derby since February 2023, having lost the past four meetings against Pirates across all competitions.
A win would also boost Amakhosi’s slim chance of sneaking into the top eight. “If Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto Derby, it’s not going to be a surprise and the same can be said about Orlando Pirates. These are the two biggest clubs in SA,'' Nabi said on Thursday.
“Despite our current log standing, we believe that two big clubs are going to play on Saturday. We feel that a deserving team will win. The biggest clubs can get ill, but they never die and we believe we’re the biggest club in SA but at this time we may be a little bit ill, but we believe that we’re still alive and we can do something.''
Nabi admits he finds himself in an unfamiliar position at Naturena, as consistency has been eluding Chiefs for the better part of this season. He feels Amakhosi’s struggles will eventually help them deal better with the future.
“It’s true that it’s very tough to be in this position because everywhere I have been I’ve always played or challenged for the title and it’s tough for everyone but we know that this kind of situation can happen.
“This situation will give us clarity and light as to how we will handle the future,'' said Nabi, who lost his first Soweto derby 1-0, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi’s last-minute penalty in February.
At the same time Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is adamant they are still in the league race despite being 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the standings.
On Wednesday night, Pirates dropped a valuable three points in a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United and Sundowns brushed aside Richards Bay 3-0 to change the dynamics of the run-in. With their 19th win after 23 games, Sundowns opened a sizeable gap at the top of the standings and they are overwhelming favourites with five matches remaining in their campaign.
Maela’s confidence comes from the fact Pirates have two games in hand which may prove crucial if Sundowns suffer a dramatic collapse.
Speaking as they prepared for Saturday’s sold-out Soweto Derby, Maela said his teammates don’t believe the title is beyond reach and will fight until they are mathematically out of the race.
“I don’t believe the league is gone and I don’t think the guys also believe that,” he said.
The weekend’s action gets under way on Friday evening with AmaZulu hosting Polokwane City at the King Zwelithini Stadium, with both teams fighting to secure a top-eight finish.
Saturday, aside from the Soweto derby, also features Sundowns visiting Cape Town City and SuperSport United hosting Chippa United in Polokwane.
Both matches will have ramifications in the battle to avoid the relegation playoffs, with the Citizens now occupying the red zone, though Matsatsantsa are level on points and ranked ahead only on goal difference.
Derby will prove Chiefs are still a big team, says Nabi
Win against Pirates will boost Amakhosi’s chance of sneaking into the top eight
Despite Kaizer Chiefs’ slump in form, coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested they will be out to demonstrate that Amakhosi are still a big team when they host arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Chiefs — who have suffered 11 defeats in the Premier Soccer League this season and are ninth on the standings — hope to rescue their mediocre league form by winning their first Soweto derby since February 2023, having lost the past four meetings against Pirates across all competitions.
A win would also boost Amakhosi’s slim chance of sneaking into the top eight. “If Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto Derby, it’s not going to be a surprise and the same can be said about Orlando Pirates. These are the two biggest clubs in SA,'' Nabi said on Thursday.
“Despite our current log standing, we believe that two big clubs are going to play on Saturday. We feel that a deserving team will win. The biggest clubs can get ill, but they never die and we believe we’re the biggest club in SA but at this time we may be a little bit ill, but we believe that we’re still alive and we can do something.''
Nabi admits he finds himself in an unfamiliar position at Naturena, as consistency has been eluding Chiefs for the better part of this season. He feels Amakhosi’s struggles will eventually help them deal better with the future.
“It’s true that it’s very tough to be in this position because everywhere I have been I’ve always played or challenged for the title and it’s tough for everyone but we know that this kind of situation can happen.
“This situation will give us clarity and light as to how we will handle the future,'' said Nabi, who lost his first Soweto derby 1-0, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi’s last-minute penalty in February.
At the same time Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is adamant they are still in the league race despite being 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the standings.
On Wednesday night, Pirates dropped a valuable three points in a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United and Sundowns brushed aside Richards Bay 3-0 to change the dynamics of the run-in. With their 19th win after 23 games, Sundowns opened a sizeable gap at the top of the standings and they are overwhelming favourites with five matches remaining in their campaign.
Maela’s confidence comes from the fact Pirates have two games in hand which may prove crucial if Sundowns suffer a dramatic collapse.
Speaking as they prepared for Saturday’s sold-out Soweto Derby, Maela said his teammates don’t believe the title is beyond reach and will fight until they are mathematically out of the race.
“I don’t believe the league is gone and I don’t think the guys also believe that,” he said.
The weekend’s action gets under way on Friday evening with AmaZulu hosting Polokwane City at the King Zwelithini Stadium, with both teams fighting to secure a top-eight finish.
Saturday, aside from the Soweto derby, also features Sundowns visiting Cape Town City and SuperSport United hosting Chippa United in Polokwane.
Both matches will have ramifications in the battle to avoid the relegation playoffs, with the Citizens now occupying the red zone, though Matsatsantsa are level on points and ranked ahead only on goal difference.
Additional reporting Mahlatse Mphahlele
We’ll treat our last games as cup finals, says Onyango
Chiefs must keep chins up and focus on derbies despite defeat, says Nabi
Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph
Spotlight on Sundowns coach Cardoso ahead of Al Ahly semifinal in Cairo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.