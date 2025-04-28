Sport / Soccer

Chiefs must keep chins up and focus on derbies despite defeat, says Nabi

Coach concerned the Glamour Boys have ‘lost' their way of playing’ but says there’s no time for blame

28 April 2025 - 19:37
by Sihle Ndebele
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ALCHE GREEFF
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ALCHE GREEFF

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has told his players to chin up and focus on the two upcoming Soweto derbies against Orlando Pirates, believing they represent an opportunity to rescue what has been a poor season for them.

Chiefs surrendered their lead to lose 2-1 to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday, making it their 11th league defeat of the campaign and unlikely they will make the top eight by the end of the season. 

Chiefs’ next game is against Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday, before facing them again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium the following Saturday.

“Sometimes you feel like some [players] are giving up. So, what I told them is that there is no time to blame anyone or each other or try to regret what has happened, because the result like today [against Marumo] cannot change,” Nabi said.

Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games.
 Nasreddine Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs coach

“We have two very important games ahead of us that can still save our season. The derby is coming next weekend, and there is the final of Nedbank.

“Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games. And then we need to stick together and go into this coming week of preparation with our heads up.”

Nabi admitted that their situation was dire, but insisted they can’t make excuses. Even so, the Glamour Boys mentor is convinced they’re still on the right track with the rebuilding process during his maiden season at the club.

“It’s unfortunate that the situation is very bad. We have to accept it and there’s no excuse for that, but the most worrying thing for me is not the results; we have lost our way of playing, and that’s even more concerning,” Nabi said.

“To convince the fans about the process is not going to depend on one or two games. The process [of rebuilding the team] is not necessarily defined by results, and I believe it is still on the right track.”

Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph

Party starts well before the match against Hotspurs is completed as crowd makes up for Covid absence five years ago
Sport
13 hours ago

De Sá backs all-SA final, but warns of Egyptian hostility

Egypt assistant coach says Sundowns and Pirates players need to focus on the game and try block the noise from local fans
Sport
4 days ago

Bayern Munich on brink of Bundesliga title, Kane eyes record

Bayern Munich on brink of Bundesliga title, Kane eyes record
Sport
4 days ago
