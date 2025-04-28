Chiefs must keep chins up and focus on derbies despite defeat, says Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has told his players to chin up and focus on the two upcoming Soweto derbies against Orlando Pirates, believing they represent an opportunity to rescue what has been a poor season for them.
Chiefs surrendered their lead to lose 2-1 to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday, making it their 11th league defeat of the campaign and unlikely they will make the top eight by the end of the season.
Chiefs’ next game is against Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday, before facing them again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium the following Saturday.
“Sometimes you feel like some [players] are giving up. So, what I told them is that there is no time to blame anyone or each other or try to regret what has happened, because the result like today [against Marumo] cannot change,” Nabi said.
Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games.
Nasreddine Nabi Kaizer Chiefs coach
“We have two very important games ahead of us that can still save our season. The derby is coming next weekend, and there is the final of Nedbank.
“Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games. And then we need to stick together and go into this coming week of preparation with our heads up.”
Nabi admitted that their situation was dire, but insisted they can’t make excuses. Even so, the Glamour Boys mentor is convinced they’re still on the right track with the rebuilding process during his maiden season at the club.
“It’s unfortunate that the situation is very bad. We have to accept it and there’s no excuse for that, but the most worrying thing for me is not the results; we have lost our way of playing, and that’s even more concerning,” Nabi said.
“To convince the fans about the process is not going to depend on one or two games. The process [of rebuilding the team] is not necessarily defined by results, and I believe it is still on the right track.”
Chiefs must keep chins up and focus on derbies despite defeat, says Nabi
Coach concerned the Glamour Boys have ‘lost' their way of playing’ but says there’s no time for blame
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has told his players to chin up and focus on the two upcoming Soweto derbies against Orlando Pirates, believing they represent an opportunity to rescue what has been a poor season for them.
Chiefs surrendered their lead to lose 2-1 to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday, making it their 11th league defeat of the campaign and unlikely they will make the top eight by the end of the season.
Chiefs’ next game is against Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday, before facing them again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium the following Saturday.
“Sometimes you feel like some [players] are giving up. So, what I told them is that there is no time to blame anyone or each other or try to regret what has happened, because the result like today [against Marumo] cannot change,” Nabi said.
Kaizer Chiefs coach
“We have two very important games ahead of us that can still save our season. The derby is coming next weekend, and there is the final of Nedbank.
“Everyone needs to assess themselves with honesty and look at how they do in training and during games. And then we need to stick together and go into this coming week of preparation with our heads up.”
Nabi admitted that their situation was dire, but insisted they can’t make excuses. Even so, the Glamour Boys mentor is convinced they’re still on the right track with the rebuilding process during his maiden season at the club.
“It’s unfortunate that the situation is very bad. We have to accept it and there’s no excuse for that, but the most worrying thing for me is not the results; we have lost our way of playing, and that’s even more concerning,” Nabi said.
“To convince the fans about the process is not going to depend on one or two games. The process [of rebuilding the team] is not necessarily defined by results, and I believe it is still on the right track.”
Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph
De Sá backs all-SA final, but warns of Egyptian hostility
Bayern Munich on brink of Bundesliga title, Kane eyes record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ngcobo stands strong amid pain of Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent season
Big win gives Nabi and Chiefs a shot in the arm
Nabi concedes top-3 finish target now just a pipe dream
Chiefs’ midfield duo admit to lack of control
A local coach on technical staff will not help Chiefs, says Nabi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.