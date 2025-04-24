Spotlight on Sundowns coach Cardoso ahead of Al Ahly semifinal in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses the media ahead of their Caf Champions League semifinal second leg against Al Ahly on Friday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Mamelodi Sundowns take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League semifinal second-leg clash in Cairo on Friday, a game that potentially has dire consequences for coach Miguel Cardoso.
Cardoso took over at Downs from Manqoba Mngqithi in December but is yet to endear himself to the demanding Brazilians supporters because of the “unattractive football” his side are playing.
In recent weeks, Sundowns have lacked consistency, suffering defeats to Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs in a Nedbank Cup semifinal. This has led to suggestions the Brazilians may be vulnerable at a critical stage of the campaign.
In the 0-0 draw with Al Ahly in the first leg at Loftus on Saturday, the Brazilians dominated possession but lacked killer instinct, struggling to produce many shots on or off target.
Mngqithi got the chop because Downs, top of the log in the PSL, were battling in the group stage of the Champions League — the competition the Pretoria giants covet most — and suffered an embarrassing Carling Knockout final defeat against promoted Magesi FC.
Cardoso was brought in with an expectation of going far in the continent’s premier interclub competition.
Speaking at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday before arguably Downs’ biggest clash of the season, Cardoso said he does not know which Al Ahly will turn up at the imposing 80,000-seat venue after they resorted to defensive tactics in the first leg in Pretoria.
“This Ahly team has changed two or three players but they have also had acquisitions and they play a similar way,” said Cardoso, who addressed the prematch press conference with defender Malibongwe Khoza.
“Strategically, if you look at the match in SA, the team had a different approach. We are playing in the semifinal of the Champions League and teams play for a result.
“Teams need to manage the moment and need to understand how to approach matches strategically. We are going to wait for which sort of Al Ahly we are going to get. But I expect an Al Ahly much closer to what they are on a general basis.”
It was Al Ahly who overcame Cardoso’s Esperance in the final last year (1-0 on aggregate).
“It is pleasant to be back here [Egypt] again after last year’s final. We are playing a semifinal of the Champions League, we feel privileged to be here and we have a strong will to move forward and make something.”
Cardoso said Friday’s match will be a different experience for him from last year’s final because much has changed.
“Every match has a different story — looking at Al Ahly of last year and of this year is different. You always look at the team from where you are sitting and being the coach of Esperance and Sundowns is different.This is because we are relating with different identities of club and profile of players and that puts us in different circumstances.”
Given they did not concede at home, a draw will be enough for Downs to progress.
