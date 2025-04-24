US treasury secretary says high tariffs between the countries are unsustainable and must be reduced before talks can proceed
De Sá backs all-SA final, but warns of Egyptian hostility
Egypt assistant coach says Sundowns and Pirates players need to focus on the game and not be distracted by fans in Cairo
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates still have a chance to book an all-SA Caf Champions League final, former Pirates head coach and Egypt assistant coach Roger De Sá says.
The two clubs are taking on Al Ahly and Pyramids in Egypt, respectively, in the second leg of the semifinal stage of the African tournament.
Having guided Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium more than a decade ago, De Sá knows what it means to play against North African teams in their backyards.
He also served as Egypt’s assistant coach for almost a year, so he knows the culture of Egyptian football, their style of play and the nature of their supporters.
He has advised the two teams to expect hostility and pressure.
Pirates tackle Pyramids, having endured a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium last week, while Sundowns play Al Ahly after suffering the same fate at Loftus Versfeld in the first leg.
De Sá said Pirates might have it slightly easier against Pyramids than Sundowns, who face Al Ahly, which has more than 60-million supporters, known for taking drastic measures to help their team.
“It’s going to be tough for the SA teams to get there and get a result at the weekend,” he said.
“Going to Egypt, I know they’re going to open up the stadiums.
“They’re going to get a full crowd. It’s going to be hostile for sure.
“The crowd is very hostile. It does have a factor to play for sure.
“You have that 12th player advantage.
“It’s going to make a big difference because they get behind the team with flames and lasers and chanting and jumping.
“Pyramids, probably not so much [support] because it’s not a very big club with a large following. But for sure, Al Ahly.”
De Sá said the two SA teams should try to block out all the noise and focus on what was happening.
“You have to try to put away everything outside those four lines.
“Just focus on what’s inside those four lines. That’s what the players have to worry about. Try to ignore anything beyond that sideline or the end line.
“Anything outside those four lines, you’ve got to try to just totally ignore, and that’s the only way.
“If you can do that, put on your music in the bus, turn it up loud in your earphones so that you’re not aware of what’s going on around you.
“Don’t worry too much about the crowd while you’re doing your warm-up.
“It’s a lot easier said than done because when you’re there, it’s in your face. You can’t run away from it.
“They should spend as little time there as possible.
“On one side of it, you want to take it all in and remember the experience and make the most of it.
“But on the other side, you are trying to tell the players to block it all out and just focus on the 90 minutes inside those four lines, and that’s what they have to do.
“I think both teams can still win it, to be fair.”
Playing a semifinal at home, though the home advantage might settle the nerves, there will still be pressure on the Egyptian teams, who will be expected to win at home.
De Sá said home pressure might play a part in the two fixtures, but he also emphasised the mental prowess that the Egyptian players possessed, having worked with them in the national team.
