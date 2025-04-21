Sport / Soccer

Liverpool a step away from title as Leicester drop out

Reds have to wait a little longer for record-equalling top-flight crown

21 April 2025 - 19:11
by Martyn Herman
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the Liverpool winner with Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz in their Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Sunday. ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the Liverpool winner with Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz in their Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Sunday. ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Liverpool moved one win away from sealing the Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation after just one season back in the top flight on Sunday.

Leicester, needing to beat the leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days, were holding their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute when the ball came to him after a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could have wrapped up a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham United.

It was by no means a clinical display by Liverpool, who had 28 attempts at goal.

“We are so close to winning the title now,” Alexander-Arnold, who had missed four games in all competitions because of injury, told Sky Sports.

“I was excited to be back and happy to contribute with a goal. That's the one type of goal I’ve been missing.”

Alexander-Arnold, part of the Liverpool team that won the title under Juergen Klopp in 2020, confirmed his goal was the first in his career with his left foot.

Amid the wild elation that followed his late winner, it left Liverpool’s big questions still hanging in the air.

Will Alexander-Arnold leave his home city club behind in pursuit of new glory with Real Madrid in Spain? Or could the outpouring of love between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool’s fans be a lifeline for those hoping the player they call “the Scouser in our team” may yet stay?

Questions only Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool and Real Madrid will know the answers to. But for now, celebrating another special moment in his special Liverpool career will be enough for Reds fans.

Speculation regarding his Liverpool future has increased following the new deals signed by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. But the 26-year-old, after making his 350th appearance for his boyhood club, gave no clues over his intentions.

He said: “I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details.

“But days like this are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles — they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part.”

Liverpool manager Slot was also guarded, saying: “My only good answer is to talk about his goal. All the attention should go for that, and all the good things he has done for this club for so many years.

“He is incredible if he sets his mind to it. Today he knows when it matters most, he can bring a bit more and that is something only the top, top, top players have.” 

Reuters

Former skipper backs Downs to shrug off Chiefs loss in Al Ahly face-off

‘I believe they’re in a good position to continue their good season,’ says Hlompho Kekana
Sport
6 days ago

Mbappe gets one-match ban for Blanco tackle in Alavés clash

Disciplinary committee rules Real Madrid player’s dismissal warrants the minimum one-match sanction
Sport
1 week ago

Real bank on Bernabeu magic against Arsenal, says Ancelotti

Spanish heavyweights have made a habit of completing unlikely recoveries in the knockout stages of competitions
Sport
1 week ago

Semenyo’s quickie lifts Bournemouth to win over Fulham

Goal inside first minute ends eight-game run without bearing fruit of victory for the Cherries
Sport
1 week ago

Lukaku and McTominay earn title-chasing Napoli win over Empoli

The duo were unstoppable against a team who are second from bottom and two points off the safety zone
Sport
1 week ago
