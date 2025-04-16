Former skipper backs Downs to shrug off Chiefs loss in Al Ahly face-off



Legendary former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana does not believe their Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat against Kaizer Chiefs will derail the Brazilians for their Caf Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly.

Downs and Orlando Pirates compete, for the first time, as two SA clubs in the semis of Africa’s premier interclub competition, with the first legs starting on Saturday.

Sundowns face record 12-time champions Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld in the earlier match, while Pirates host another Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, at FNB Stadium in the evening.

Kekana was speaking on Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast with former midfield partner Tiyani Mabunda.

Kekana and Mabunda formed the central pairing when Sundowns lifted the 2016 Champions League trophy, beating Zamalek in the final.