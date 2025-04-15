Semenyo’s quickie lifts Bournemouth to win over Fulham

Antoine Semenyo fires Bournemouth into the lead in the first minute of the game against Fulham. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE
Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo scored inside the first minute as they ended a run of eight games without a victory thanks to a 1-0 Premier League home win over Fulham on Monday, a result that reignites their hopes of European football next season.
Bournemouth climb above Fulham and into eighth place on goal difference, with both sides on 48 points from 32 games.
The decisive moment came after 53 sec when Fulham’s Antonee Robinson failed to intercept a pass to Semenyo, who cut inside from the right flank before firing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.
Bournemouth also hit the post through Evanilson as they claimed a first home win since January, while Fulham slipped to a third away league defeat in a row. Both teams are six points off Aston Villa who occupy the final guaranteed European spot.
Fulham enjoyed almost 60% possession and had more than twice as many shots on target but could not force an equaliser against a stubborn home defence that scrambled well when needed.
After Semenyo’s opener, Bournemouth should have made it 2-0 as Alex Scott’s cushioned header at the back post fell perfectly for Evanilson, whose close-range shot clattered the bar.
A mix-up at the back by the hosts allowed Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz a clear sight of goal but he skewed his shot wide.
Fulham had an excellent chance to equalise when Alex Iwobi’s tantalising cross found an unmarked Ryan Sessegnon but his free header was straight at keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with the goal at his mercy.
Iwobi tested the reflexes of Kepa with a curling shot from the edge of the box before Bournemouth had a penalty appeal.
Evanilson latched on to a misjudged pass from Calvin Bassey, but Fulham keeper Bernd Leno got a hand to the ball as the striker went to ground while attempting to round him.
The VAR agreed with referee Michael Oliver that there had been no foul but Bournemouth had done enough to take the points.
Semenyo's quickie lifts Bournemouth to win over Fulham
Goal inside first minute ends eight-game run without bearing fruit of victory for the Cherries
