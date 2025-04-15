Mbappe gets one-match ban for Blanco tackle in Alavés clash

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid leaves the pitch in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, April 13 2025. Picture: JUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE/GETTYIMAGES
Mexico City — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will serve a one-match suspension as a result of his tackle on Alavés’ Antonio Blanco, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.
The Frenchman was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s game against Alavés for a violent challenge on midfielder Blanco, with the referee overturning his initial decision to give him a yellow after a VAR review.
The RFEF’s disciplinary committee ruled the dismissal warranted the minimum one-match sanction under article 130 of its regulations.
After the incident, Mbappe apologised to Blanco and his Real Madrid teammates. He will miss Real’s next game against Athletic on Sunday.
Alavés’ Manu Sánchez, who was sent off for a similar challenge on Vinicius Jnr in the same match, will also serve a one-match ban.
Reuters
