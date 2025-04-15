Sport / Soccer

Mbappe gets one-match ban for Blanco tackle in Alavés clash

Disciplinary committee rules Real Madrid player’s dismissal warrants the minimum one-match sanction

15 April 2025 - 21:05
by Angelica Medina
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid leaves the pitch in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, April 13 2025. Picture: JUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE/GETTYIMAGES
Mexico City — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will serve a one-match suspension as a result of his tackle on Alavés’ Antonio Blanco, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s game against Alavés for a violent challenge on midfielder Blanco, with the referee overturning his initial decision to give him a yellow after a VAR review.

The RFEF’s disciplinary committee ruled the dismissal warranted the minimum one-match sanction under article 130 of its regulations.

After the incident, Mbappe apologised to Blanco and his Real Madrid teammates. He will miss Real’s next game against Athletic on Sunday.

Alavés’ Manu Sánchez, who was sent off for a similar challenge on Vinicius Jnr in the same match, will also serve a one-match ban.

Reuters

Real bank on Bernabeu magic against Arsenal, says Ancelotti

Spanish heavyweights have made a habit of completing unlikely recoveries in the knockout stages of competitions
Sport
9 hours ago

Semenyo’s quickie lifts Bournemouth to win over Fulham

Goal inside first minute ends eight-game run without bearing fruit of victory for the Cherries
Sport
13 hours ago

Lukaku and McTominay earn title-chasing Napoli win over Empoli

The duo were unstoppable against a team who are second from bottom and two points off the safety zone
Sport
14 hours ago

Fifa to debut body cameras for its 117 referees at Club World Cup

Stricter rules for goalkeepers to end time-wasting while fans will get unprecedented views of on-field action
Sport
1 day ago
