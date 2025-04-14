I understand criticism but I don’t care, says Man United boss Amorim

“People can say whatever they want to say. I don't want to defend myself or anything like that. If you look at our position in the table, it says it all,” Amorim said.

“When we suffer the second goal in the beginning of the second half we went down and we need to be better in these moments, we need to control it.

Amorim said: “We need to improve in a lot of things and our position is a reflection of our performances this season.”

On course for their worst Premier League points haul to date, Amorim made five changes to his starting XI, with a crucial Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Olympique Lyonnais to come on Thursday.

One change grabbed the headlines after first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana was left out of the squad, with Altay Bayindir handed his Premier League debut.

The Turkey international struggled, however, with his error gifting Newcastle their fourth goal.

“Even if we put a different 11 we don't know the result,” Amorim added. “But we had to make choices, we played three days ago.

“We are going to analyse the game, but we need to focus on the next one, we cannot change this one, the next one is huge for us, so let's focus on the next one on Thursday to play better and to win the game.”

Reuters