Pirates book third consecutive Nedbank final after Dlamini strike

Talismanic forward Relebohile Mofokeng also started off the bench. Mofokeng was introduced for Mohau Nkota in the 63rd minute, alongside Phillip Ndlondlo, who replaced goal scorer Dlamini.
Pirates’ next game is the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Egyptian side Pyramids FC at FNB Stadium on Friday.
Having been playing with three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki recently in high-stake matches, Riveiro also resorted to a more orthodox formation of two centrebacks. Skipper Xoki settled for a slot on the bench.
Marumo didn’t spring any surprises in their starting XI.
Pirates were in control from the start, with Makhehlene Makhaula and Dlamini bossing the engine room.
Marumo’s midfield duo of Edgar Manaka and Masindi Nemtajela hardly won any balls. The Buccaneers were also effective on the flanks where Nkota and Deon Hotto, on the right and left respectively, found joy.
Pirates’ supremacy paid off in the 22nd minute when Dlamini used the outside of his boot to beautifully beat Marumo keeper Washington Arubi after some nice one-twos between Deano van Rooyen, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kota. Dlamini benefited from a neat cutback from Maswanganyi.
Marumo tried to threaten Pirates towards the end of the first half but their attempts only yielded a couple of corner-kicks and one half-chance, where Khumalo’s weak shot from an awkward angle was comfortably handled by Buthelezi, though he did look shaky on other occasions.
The Sea Robbers’ second-half performance was somewhat disjointed as they lost possession cheaply and hardly strung together passes, resorting to long balls.
However, the introduction of Mofokeng and Ndlondlo improved things to an extent, resulting in some fantastic combinational plays as the duo exploited the pockets of space.
Striker Evidence Makgopa frequently lacked composure, prompting jeers from the stands. Riveiro withdrew him for Tshegofatso Mabasa late in the second half.
Mabasa then also squandered a glorious chance a few minutes after entering the fray with his effort from close range deflecting off a Marumo defender for a corner.
Pirates book third consecutive Nedbank final after Dlamini strike
Lone goal enough to proceed as Buccaneers dominate proceedings
Kabelo Dlamini’s well-worked first-half strike proved enough to send Orlando Pirates through to their third consecutive Nedbank Cup final as they saw off Marumo Gallants on Sunday afternoon.
Pirates meet the winners of the semifinal later on Sunday between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro gave second-choice goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi a rare start as No 1 Sipho Chaine remained an unused substitute in Sunday’s semifinal at Orlando Stadium.
