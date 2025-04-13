Liverpool extend lead after West Ham win

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after their match against West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN
Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title when Arne Slot’s side beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday after Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner.
Salah celebrated his two-year contract extension with an assist for Luis Diaz's opener, with the strike marking the Egyptian’s 45th goal involvement of the Premier League season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign.
However, West Ham grew into the game and grabbed an equaliser in the 86th minute when their sustained pressure led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal while trying to deal with a cross.
However, Liverpool restored their lead when Van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 89th minute, giving them a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left. West Ham are 17th with 35 points.
Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, denying the hosts the chance to inject fresh momentum into their bid for a place in next season's Champions League.
The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca’s men when they raced into a 2-0 lead after Paraguay striker Julio Enciso steered home a cross by right-back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute and 12 minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head past Robert Sanchez.
An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute.
An error-strewn performance by Tottenham Hotspur saw them lose 4-2 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, their fourth loss in six Premier League games deepening coach Ange Postecoglou's crisis but easing the hosts' relegation worries.
Wolves made the most of West Ham United’s 2-1 loss away to Liverpool to go 16th in the table on 35 points, ahead of the Hammers on goal difference and 14 points clear of 17th-placed Ipswich with six games to play.
Spurs are two points ahead of Wolves in 15th.
Reuters
