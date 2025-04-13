Declan Rice shines but Arsenal held amid change in stadium atmosphere

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said Emirates Stadium’s atmosphere was different after his team struggled to raise their intensity to the levels of their Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford.

Arsenal’s exhilarating display against record 15-times European Cup winners Real Madrid in midweek puts them in a strong position to book a place in the last four this season, before Wednesday’s second leg in the Spanish capital.

Trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 11 points going into the clash with Brentford, Arteta believes the club’s supporters found enthusiasm to match last week’s Real victory hard to come by — deflation felt by the players.

“The atmosphere was different to Tuesday, that’s for sure,” Arteta said. “I don’t know if it was playing in the back of the crowd’s minds.

“For us as professionals, we know the importance of that [backing from supporters].