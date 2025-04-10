Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
It is official, Royal AM have been expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The long-running saga, which has brought the league into disrepute and severely disrupted fixtures, reached its conclusion on Thursday when the PSL’s board of governors ratified a recommendation made by the executive committee that the club be expelled.
It is understood an overwhelming majority of board members voted to expel Royal, but details of what the ramifications will be for relegation and promotion from the PSL have not yet been clarified.
Last week, the PSL’s executive committee recommended Royal be expelled from the league as they had honoured only 11 matches this season.
— SPORTS NIGHT AMPLIFIED with ANDILE (@SNAWA_MetroFM) April 9, 2025
Royal’s problems started when owner Shauwn Mkhize ran into trouble with the SA Revenue Service, reportedly owing R40m in unpaid taxes.
The club was put under curatorship in November, and amid the financial issues the club was unable to pay players and technical staff at various stages, training ground to a halt and Royal were unable to honour their Premiership and cup fixtures from late December.
There were further problems in March when the attempted auction of the club by the curator fell through. The successful bidder failed to meet a deadline to deposit an agreed amount in the relevant bank account.
Royal have not kicked a ball competitively since their 3-1 PSL defeat against TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on December 29.
PSL votes to expel Royal AM
It is official, Royal AM have been expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The long-running saga, which has brought the league into disrepute and severely disrupted fixtures, reached its conclusion on Thursday when the PSL’s board of governors ratified a recommendation made by the executive committee that the club be expelled.
It is understood an overwhelming majority of board members voted to expel Royal, but details of what the ramifications will be for relegation and promotion from the PSL have not yet been clarified.
Last week, the PSL’s executive committee recommended Royal be expelled from the league as they had honoured only 11 matches this season.
Royal’s problems started when owner Shauwn Mkhize ran into trouble with the SA Revenue Service, reportedly owing R40m in unpaid taxes.
The club was put under curatorship in November, and amid the financial issues the club was unable to pay players and technical staff at various stages, training ground to a halt and Royal were unable to honour their Premiership and cup fixtures from late December.
There were further problems in March when the attempted auction of the club by the curator fell through. The successful bidder failed to meet a deadline to deposit an agreed amount in the relevant bank account.
Royal have not kicked a ball competitively since their 3-1 PSL defeat against TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on December 29.
PSL executive recommends expulsion of Royal AM
Entertaining SA20 shows other formats how it’s done
Sars puts MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM under the hammer
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.