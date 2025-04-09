Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly top of mind for Sundowns coach

Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Yan Medeiros Sasse of Esperance de Tunis in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès, Tunisia on Tuesday night. Picture: MEHREZ TOUJANI/BACKPAGEPIX
After Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win over Tunisian side Esperance, coach Miguel Cardoso turned his attention to Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.
Sundowns won 1-0 in the first leg at Loftus last week through a second-half goal by Peter Shalulile in a match marred by crowd violence after the final whistle.
In a second leg where VAR ruled out a second half goal by Esperance, Sundowns pulled off a commendable 0-0 draw at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès, outside Tunis, on Tuesday night to march on.
Downs avenged last season’s defeat by the Tunisians, who knocked them out at the semifinal stage while they were coached by Cardoso.
The grind of a punishing schedule continues for the Brazilians as they are expected in the country on Wednesday to start preparations for their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Chiefs at Loftus on Sunday.
𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬😡
Esperance fans were NOT happy with their players, whistling them off the pitch and throwing them with bottles.
Next weekend they welcome record 12-time winners Al Ahly in the Champions semifinal first leg in Pretoria (April 18), where they will be looking to give themselves an advantage before the return leg in Cairo on April 25.
“We know over the past seven to eight years Al Ahly have won a lot of Champions League titles,” said Cardoso.
Sundowns and Al Ahly have a storied history of intense rivalry and Cardoso believes they can beat the 107-year-old Cairo club.
“Unfortunately last year I lost in the final against them [Al Ahly] but I think it is possible to beat them. I know we need to have two strong games where we must focus on details.
𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗫𝗕𝗔𝗥
Marcelo Allende with an absolute peach of a shot from distance and he goes so so close hitting the crossbar. 🎯
“It was tough to help the players but they were on a high level, they focused on what they had to do. They concentrated on football and not what was happening around them.
“It was not easy, we knew what level of the game we had to play against a team that played in the final last season. Having said that, we knew we had the capacity and quality to beat them.
“The challenge we put on our players was how to be stronger as a team to beat Esperance. Tactically we approached the game in the right way to control the offensive capacity and have the possibility of scoring a goal.”
Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly top of mind for Sundowns coach
Miguel Cardoso focuses on Nedbank Cup semifinal clash and Champions League semifinal first leg in Pretoria
After Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win over Tunisian side Esperance, coach Miguel Cardoso turned his attention to Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.
Sundowns won 1-0 in the first leg at Loftus last week through a second-half goal by Peter Shalulile in a match marred by crowd violence after the final whistle.
In a second leg where VAR ruled out a second half goal by Esperance, Sundowns pulled off a commendable 0-0 draw at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès, outside Tunis, on Tuesday night to march on.
Downs avenged last season’s defeat by the Tunisians, who knocked them out at the semifinal stage while they were coached by Cardoso.
The grind of a punishing schedule continues for the Brazilians as they are expected in the country on Wednesday to start preparations for their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Chiefs at Loftus on Sunday.
Next weekend they welcome record 12-time winners Al Ahly in the Champions semifinal first leg in Pretoria (April 18), where they will be looking to give themselves an advantage before the return leg in Cairo on April 25.
“We know over the past seven to eight years Al Ahly have won a lot of Champions League titles,” said Cardoso.
Sundowns and Al Ahly have a storied history of intense rivalry and Cardoso believes they can beat the 107-year-old Cairo club.
“Unfortunately last year I lost in the final against them [Al Ahly] but I think it is possible to beat them. I know we need to have two strong games where we must focus on details.
“It is not that far away but before that we have a tough Nedbank Cup semifinal [against Kaizer Chiefs]. After that we will start thinking about the Champions League match against Al Ahly.”
Sundowns overcame a hostile atmosphere at the packed, 65,000-seat ground. Some Esperance supporters showed their disgruntlement with their team by hurling missiles at the players after the game.
“I didn’t see what happened in the end of the match. I came running to the dressing room because I didn’t want to have emotions,” Cardoso said.
“Knowing Esperance gave me a small advantage to prepare the players emotionally.
“It was tough to help the players but they were on a high level, they focused on what they had to do. They concentrated on football and not what was happening around them.
“It was not easy, we knew what level of the game we had to play against a team that played in the final last season. Having said that, we knew we had the capacity and quality to beat them.
“The challenge we put on our players was how to be stronger as a team to beat Esperance. Tactically we approached the game in the right way to control the offensive capacity and have the possibility of scoring a goal.”
Buccaneers will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela
Barca’s Flick calls for focus ahead of quarterfinal
PSG not Champions League favourites, says coach
Howe hails Newcastle’s focus after beating Liverpool in cup final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Buccaneers will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela
Barca’s Flick calls for focus ahead of quarterfinal
PSG not Champions League favourites, says coach
Howe hails Newcastle’s focus after beating Liverpool in cup final
Kekana confident Sundowns will overcome Esperance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.