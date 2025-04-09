Goalless draw sees Pirates into CAF semis

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates and MC Alger’s Zakaria Naidji tussle for possession durinig their sides' CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Orlando Stadium. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Backed by a vibrant crowd of about 30,000, Orlando Pirates delivered a disciplined display to frustrate MC Alger to a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening and advance to the CAF Champions League semifinals.
Having won the away leg of this quarterfinal 1-0, Pirates needed at least a draw, which they did with a measured performance.
The last time Pirates reached the Champions League semis they also went on to the final before losing to kings of the competition, Al Ahly of Egypt, in 2013. Pirates now face Egyptian side Pyramids in the two-legged semifinals later in April.
The Sea Robbers persisted with their cautious approach to high-profile games of late, playing with three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki.
They took the same approach in the first leg in Algiers last week and in March when they stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 here in the domestic league.
Despite their caution, Pirates were enterprising in their build-up play, using both flanks via Deon Hotto on the right and Deano van Rooyen on the left to penetrate.
Hotto unleashed a ferocious shot that nearly caught Algers goalkeeper Toufik Moussaoui off guard inside the first five minutes, but the ball was a metre wide of the mark.
Thalente Mbatha, who was industrious in the middle of the park, was the best ball-carrier for Pirates in the first half. His ability to move forward created a few half chances for the hosts.
The visitors dominated the last quarter of the first half, stringing numerous passes together in a spell of sustained possession, but they hardly made any entries to the box.
The Bucaneers slowed things down in the second half, waiting for the right moments to launch attacks and remaining compact at the back, forcing the Algerians to rely on set pieces to offer any threat.
Pirates, who have already bagged the MTN8 and are still in the running for the domestic championship, are also on course for an unprecedented quadruple as they face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Bucs fans gave the visitors a dose of their own medicine by directing lasers at on Algers players’ faces, a common practice in North African games. Frustrated Alger supporters would later trade blows with each other.
• Stellenbosch stun defending champions Zamalek 1-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal second leg at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday to also advance to the semifinals.
Sihle Nduli scored the only goal late in the second half to send the Cape winelands side through to the last four of the competition in their debut season.
