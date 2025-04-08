PSG coach Luis Enrique says favourites don't exist ahead of his team's match against Aston Villa. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique refused to acknowledge that his team were the favourites ahead of Wednesday's home Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Aston Villa.
“Against Liverpool [in the last 16] bookmakers said we had no chance. In soccer, favourites do not exist,” Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.
“There are eight teams in quarterfinals because they deserve it. We will need to do what we have to do and that we deserve to win on the field.”
PSG forward Desire Doue agreed with his coach.
“If Aston Villa are here, it means they deserve it,” the 19-year-old said. “I don’t think talking about a favourite is a good thing to do. Aston Villa are a very good team with good players.”
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who was PSG boss from 2016-18, will be back at the Parc des Princes.
“He is a great coach,” Luis Enrique said. “Aston Villa are a great team. They progressed in the last two years thanks to Unai Emery.
“Aston Villa are a team that look like us, with many versatile players. It's difficult to know who is going to play, especially after their winter transfer window where they have strengthened in a good way. It will be an open and difficult tie for both teams.”
The Spaniard is confident his players will not lose focus three days after securing their 13th French Ligue 1 title.
“I think we will keep seeing a great version of PSG, that we will keep playing the same way, with the same intensity or even more,” Luis Enrique said.
The French side’s captain Marquinhos will miss the game due to suspension.
“It’s not a big deal and this is our team strength. Whichever player misses out, the team is here,” Luis Enrique said.
PSG not Champions League favourites, says coach
Luis Enrique plays down chances ahead of quarterfinal first leg against Aston Villa
Paris — Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique refused to acknowledge that his team were the favourites ahead of Wednesday's home Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Aston Villa.
“Against Liverpool [in the last 16] bookmakers said we had no chance. In soccer, favourites do not exist,” Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.
“There are eight teams in quarterfinals because they deserve it. We will need to do what we have to do and that we deserve to win on the field.”
PSG forward Desire Doue agreed with his coach.
“If Aston Villa are here, it means they deserve it,” the 19-year-old said. “I don’t think talking about a favourite is a good thing to do. Aston Villa are a very good team with good players.”
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who was PSG boss from 2016-18, will be back at the Parc des Princes.
“He is a great coach,” Luis Enrique said. “Aston Villa are a great team. They progressed in the last two years thanks to Unai Emery.
“Aston Villa are a team that look like us, with many versatile players. It's difficult to know who is going to play, especially after their winter transfer window where they have strengthened in a good way. It will be an open and difficult tie for both teams.”
The Spaniard is confident his players will not lose focus three days after securing their 13th French Ligue 1 title.
“I think we will keep seeing a great version of PSG, that we will keep playing the same way, with the same intensity or even more,” Luis Enrique said.
The French side’s captain Marquinhos will miss the game due to suspension.
“It’s not a big deal and this is our team strength. Whichever player misses out, the team is here,” Luis Enrique said.
Reuters
Dominant PSG chase continental supremacy
Liverpool need to regroup after shock exit from Champions League
KEVIN MCCALLUM: But for blasted sport, Miller would have been on winning side like Alisson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Barca’s Flick calls for focus ahead of quarterfinal
Howe hails Newcastle’s focus after beating Liverpool in cup final
Players chided for lack of passion in tepid Manchester derby
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.