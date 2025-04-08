Pirates will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela

Orlando Pirates‘ captain Innocent Maela says the side will not be distracted by the pending departure of coach José Riveiro. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says the time for taking stock of coach Jose Riveiro’s departure at the end of this season will come later, but right now the Bucs have a job to do reaching the Caf Champions League semifinal.
It seems only overconfidence or allowing themselves to be distracted by the news of Riveiro’s exit could derail Pirates from reaching a semifinal in the competition after playing in the 2013 final.
They host MC Alger in their quarterfinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (6pm).
The Buccaneers are the only remaining unbeaten team in this year’s competition, top of Group C comfortably by four points from Egyptian giants and record 12-time winners Al Ahly and are the only team to win away in the first leg of these quarterfinals.
They did the hard work defending excellently and relentlessly, while eyeing opportunities on the break in the first leg in Algiers last Tuesday. A lead at the start at home should allow Pirates the luxury of dictating play and pressing for more goals.
Pirates announced last week that Riveiro would not renew his contract in June. But Maela said dwelling on it would have to come later.
“We had our meetings and our discussions and all agreed it’s time to put our focus and attention on the competitions we still need to compete in,” the defender said.
“We believe the time will come later on for all those moments [like farewells and taking stock]. But for now, the players really need to focus on the game we have tomorrow at Orlando.
“I believe the time will come for all of that, but for now it’s important to train well and apply ourselves in the game.”
Maela cautioned that with a place to fight for in the semis of Africa’s premier interclub competition, Pirates should expect a tough game from MC Alger in the second leg.
“We came back with the win, we placed ourselves in a position where we’re giving ourselves a chance to progress.
“The team is heading in the right direction. Like the coach has said, it’s an exciting moment for us. It’s a difficult challenge ahead, a difficult game, but we’re confident we’ll do well.”
Relebohile Mofokeng, on scoring form for club and country after showing signs of fatigue a few weeks ago, laid on the assist for fellow 20-year-old Mohau Nkota’s crucial goal in Algiers.
The terrible twosome will look to wreak havoc again on Wednesday night.
