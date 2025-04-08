Sport / Soccer

Howe hails Newcastle’s focus after beating Liverpool in cup final

Win over Leicester City puts them on course for a return to Champions League qualification

08 April 2025 - 14:34
by MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Monday. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Monday. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS

Leicester — The joy of Newcastle United’s first domestic trophy for 70 years and the unbridled euphoria of an open-top bus parade through the streets of the city could have distracted Eddie Howe’s team from their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

But successive Premier League wins since that Wembley victory over Liverpool in March, the latest a 3-0 cruise at Leicester City on Monday, means they remain bang on course for a return to Europe’s top competition.

Two early goals by Jacob Murphy and another for Harvey Barnes before halftime made it a comfortable night for Newcastle who moved above Manchester City into fifth place.

They are level on 53 points with fourth-placed Chelsea and have a game in hand on them.

“There was a worry when we won the cup that we’d drop. Just a subconscious feeling that you’ve achieved a massive high and there’s a fall from that,” Howe said.

“The challenge for the group was can you go again and they’ve done that well. A top-four finish will mean a great deal to us. It’s difficult to think too far ahead and think of the implications.

“We need to do our job and that is to win games.”

Newcastle host Manchester United at the weekend before another home game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and they then go to top-four rivals Aston Villa.

“We’re playing with confidence but we’re going to need it because the next three games are tough,” Howe said.

“It’s going to hot up. The next week for us is a big week. We have three really tough games and that will go a long way in seeing where we are at the end of the season.”

Murphy summed up the buoyant mood at the club.

“It’s been unbelievable. The bus tour was out of this world, such a great day. You can see why the greats get addicted to winning trophies, the feeling it gives you,” he said.

“Now we’re back training, you want that again next season. We want to keep striving for better and taste it again.” 

Reuters 

Goalless draw against Man U blow to City’s Champions League bid

Pep Guardiola’s team are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea
Sport
2 days ago

Liverpool’s title procession put on hold by Fulham blitz

Cottagers capitalise on poor defending and boost push for European football
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi concedes top-3 finish target now just a pipe dream

Chiefs draw 1-1 with TS Galaxy to extend their winless run to four games in the Betway Premier Soccer League
Sport
2 days ago

Dominant PSG chase continental supremacy

Paris St Germain have bigger goals in mind after making their dominance in French football a matter of routine
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to exit at end of season

Bucs make the announcement early to ensure no disruptions in the league title race with Sundowns
Sport
5 days ago

Mourinho at risk of suspension after attacking Galatasaray manager

Okan Buruk falls dramatically to the ground after the Fenerbahce manager grabs his nose
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Bulls hungrier than Sharks for ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
No Smith and Le Clos as rising stars take centre ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Nabi concedes top-3 finish target now just a pipe ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Heinrich Klaasen focused on IPL, not contract ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Red Bull boss praises Verstappen after surprise ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Kekana confident Sundowns will overcome Esperance

Sport / Soccer

Players chided for lack of passion in tepid Manchester derby

Sport / Soccer

Goalless draw against Man U blow to City’s Champions League bid

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool’s title procession put on hold by Fulham blitz

Sport / Soccer

Nabi concedes top-3 finish target now just a pipe dream

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.