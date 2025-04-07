Players chided for lack of passion in tepid Manchester derby

Manchester United and Manchester City players came under fire for their amiable hugs and handshakes after playing out an entirely forgettable 0-0 Premier League derby draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a match between teams limping through disappointing seasons, City failed to leapfrog Chelsea in their bid for Champions League qualification and remained fifth in the table while United languish in 13th place.

Pundits said the friendly postgame scenes had been an indication of a lack of passion.

“I think the congratulations and love-in that I’m watching says both teams are happy with a 0-0,” former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports.

“The best Man City and Man United teams would be very disappointed with the way they approached the end of that game.

“It looks like it’s Sunday afternoon and they’re going to go for a roast dinner together now.”