Kekana confident Sundowns will overcome Esperance

07 April 2025 - 19:49
by Neville Khoza
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says the Brazilians are mentally strong enough to deal with Esperance’s fans. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says they will deal with everything Esperance throws at them in the CAF Champions League return leg at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

Esperance are expected to go all out in an effort to overturn the 0-1 deficit they suffered in Tshwane last week, when they meet in Tunisia.

However, Kekana said their last match gave them an indication of how Esperance will play.

We know what to expect. Our coach [Miguel Cardoso] has also briefed us, but we have also been in this competition for a number of years, so we know the hostility... it is something we won’t focus on,” Kekana said.

In the first leg, Esperance showed they were playing for a draw, until Peter Shalulile scored the only goal in the second half to give Sundowns the advantage. 

Masandawana will need to avoid defeat on Tuesday to progress to the semifinal, as even a draw will see them advance. 

Kekana, 32, is optimistic they will finish the job in Tunisia and progress. 

“The win in the first leg was a confidence booster, we were able to see what they are about and what they wanted to come out with. They wanted to play in transition but we managed to deal with them well and hopefully we can build on that going to Tunisia,” he said.

The first leg in Tshwane last week saw Esperance supporters clash with Sundowns fans after the match and this type of behaviour from the Tunisians could play out tomorrow again.

However, Kekana said this would not bother them as their focus was on the field.

“We have gained experience and we are open to all the challenges we come across. It will be no different, they will do whatever they can to disrupt us, but we are strong enough, we are committed and we can’t wait for the match.”

Playing for a win

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said his team would play for a win, not a draw.

The Brazilians will be greeted by a hostile atmosphere at Esperance’s 65,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, where Cardoso’s inside knowledge prompted his view that bravery and intelligence would be crucial for Downs.

Esperance showed their class with their ability to keep Sundowns at arm’s length at Loftus.

Cardoso said how “convincing” his team might have come across was irrelevant — in the Champions League the result was everything.

“A 0-0 result would be a positive result, a 1-0 win is a positive result at home, but it doesn’t mean anything. Champions League matches are for grown-ups, not for kids and not for naive players.  If you suffer a blow in the last 10 minutes then you will be crying because you will give them a major advantage.

“Playing to win there is also about not being naive in the way you attack. There’s always a moment when you attack that you are weak and those are the moments where Esperance are strong.”

Cardoso said Downs could not deviate from their strength of carpet football away, but had to do everything sensibly.

Sundowns take huge step towards CAF Champions League semis

Peter Shalulile strike earns the Brazilians a hard-fought first leg win against Esperance de Tunis
Sport
6 days ago

Cardoso ready to guide Sundowns against his old club

Coach says would have preferred to play Esperance in the Caf final rather than the quarterfinals
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns coach hails Adams, but warns against complacency

Cardoso expects striker to play a crucial role in Brazilians’ quarterfinal against Esperance
Sport
1 week ago
