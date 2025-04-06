Sport / Soccer

Goalless draw against Man U blow to City’s Champions League bid

Pep Guardiola’s team are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea

06 April 2025 - 20:46
by Lori Ewing
Subscribe now
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana clears the ball under pressure from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne at Old Trafford on Sunday, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE
Manchester — Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City’s bid for Champions League qualification.

With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clear-cut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

The game picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25m that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had United’s best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save.

United’s clean sheet was their first at Old Trafford since a 4-0 rout of Everton on December 1.

The previous meeting between the two teams had been far more entertaining with United stunning the champions in December with a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium thanks to late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

There were no such fireworks in Sunday’s 196th Manchester derby across all competitions, however, with many fans heading to the exits before the final whistle blew.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hugs Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias after the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/PETER POWELL
The second half at least hinted at goals. City squandered a terrific chance soon after the break when Marmoush flicked a pass to send Phil Foden through on goal, but United defender Noussair Mazraoui swooped in to make a clean tackle from behind.

United players screamed for a penalty when Ruben Dias tripped and ended up falling on the ball in the box, but the referee and VAR disagreed.

City fans periodically broke into Kevin de Bruyne chants, for their beloved Belgian midfielder who was playing in his final Manchester derby after announcing on Friday that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Several hundred United fans lingered behind in a sit-in protest after the final whistle, hoisting banners that read: “RIP fan culture, 1878-2025” and “Glazers out” in reference to the club’s majority owners.

Reuters

Liverpool’s title procession put on hold by Fulham blitz

Cottagers capitalise on poor defending and boost push for European football
Sport
14 hours ago

‘I have to get it right, fast,’ says Man U coach Amorim

Bukayo Saka strikes on return from three months out with injury to help Arsenal beat Fulham.
Sport
4 days ago

Dominant PSG chase continental supremacy

Paris St Germain have bigger goals in mind after making their dominance in French football a matter of routine
Sport
18 hours ago

Nabi concedes top-3 finish target now just a pipe dream

Chiefs draw 1-1 with TS Galaxy to extend their winless run to four games in the Betway Premier Soccer League
Sport
12 hours ago
