PSL executive recommends expulsion of Royal AM

Troubled Royal AM face expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the league’s board of governors expected to ratify a recommendation made by the executive committee next Thursday.
A circular sent to member clubs on Wednesday states the PSL’s executive has recommended the expulsion of the club, based in KwaZulu-Natal, which was placed under curatorship in 2024 due to the tax affairs of owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
Mkhize is reported to owe the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R40m.
“The executive committee has resolved to recommend the cancellation of the membership of Royal AM to the board of governors of the league in accordance with article 10.16 and/or 10.14 and or 14.6 of the NSL constitution,” reads the circular dated April 2.
The circular was addressed to “all chairpersons and CEOs of all member clubs of the National Soccer League [NSL]”. The PSL is the trading name of the NSL.
The circular alleges Royal AM failed to fulfil obligations to the league and accused the club of “misrepresenting material information” when applying for renewal of membership to the league in July 2024.
The league’s executive committee also accuses the club of “transferring shares contrary to the provisions of article 14.6 of the NSL constitution”.
Expelling the club seems a mere formality, which would bring to an end the long-running saga that began last year when Royal AM could not fulfil fixtures. The team has not played a competitive match in the PSL since late December.
Fifa, world soccer's governing body, imposed a transfer ban on the embattled club two years ago and this week several players departed, citing breach of contract.
The club was put on auction by the Sars-appointed curator to recoup some of the R40m said to be owed by Mkhize, but the winning bidder and the sale was annulled.
Royal AM’s pending expulsion means the league will be reduced to 15 teams, and its results expunged from this season’s record.
They had played just 11 matches in a season where they failed to pay salaries for several months.
With Nkareng Matshe
khozan@sowetan.co.za
