Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to exit at end of season

Bucs make the announcement early to ensure no disruptions in the league title race with Sundowns

03 April 2025 - 18:24
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will step down at the end of the season. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGE PIX
Orlando Pirates have announced coach Jose Riveiro will step down at the end of the season. 

The club said it was Riveiro’s decision not to renew his contract due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign, where they are involved in a two-horse race for the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns. 

There was speculation about the coach’s future and Pirates said they made the announcement early to ensure there are no disruptions until the end of the season. 

Pirates added that, in accordance with the wishes of the coach, they will not make pronouncements and will make tributes at an appropriate occasion.

“While we would have liked Jose to extend his stay with us, we fully respect his decision. We are grateful for everything he has done for the club,” Pirates chair Irvin Khoza said. 

“The achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves. The joy that Jose and his support staff have brought to this club will never be forgotten.

“The club’s immediate priority will be twofold. First, in keeping with his wishes, we will find the appropriate time to fully express our appreciation of Jose and his contribution to the club. 

“Second, for the football department to begin the extensive exercise of finding a suitable replacement before the 2025-26 season.”

Riveiro has won five trophies at Pirates, turning them into cup kings in his two-and-two-thirds seasons in charge since arriving in SA to join Bucs in July 2022.

The 47-year-old Spaniard steered Bucs to five out of seven domestic cup trophies, lifting the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Nedbank Cups and three successive MTN8 titles.

Last season and this campaign’s Carling Knockout were the only cup competitions Pirates did not win in Riveiro’s tenure.

In the Premiership, Pirates were runners-up to seven-time successive champions Sundowns in the past two seasons, though by sizeable 16 and 23-point margins.

This season it is a far closer race, with Bucs on 43 points from 19 games, with four matches in hand on leaders Sundowns (58 from 23).

What makes Riveiro more marketable, though, is he has steered Pirates to the 2024-25 Caf Champions League quarterfinals, unbeaten in the competition and having led Group C. They stand an excellent chance of reaching the semifinals as Bucs have a 1-0 lead from Tuesday’s away leg against MC Alger to take into the home leg at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates coach urges team to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers

Partners in crime Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng give Bucs big advantage in quarterfinal
Sport
1 day ago

MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of Pirates clash

Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final
Sport
3 days ago

Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final

Win on Sunday will go far in helping youngsters such as Relebohile Mofokeng grow, Pirates coach says
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mofokeng-inspired Bucs halt Sundowns to stay in title race

Pirates turn tables with 2-1 win over Brazilians
Sport
2 weeks ago

Riveiro wary of Stellies in their backyard

Pirates coach is yet to beat Stellenbosch in Cape Town since he arrived at the club in July 2022
Sport
3 weeks ago
