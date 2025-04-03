Sport / Soccer

Kompany says Bayern aim to go full throttle despite weakened defence

Coach of Bundesliga leaders backs his side to stay confident and aggressive in their seven remaining league games

03 April 2025 - 18:28
by Shifa Jahan
Bayern Munich v St. Pauli - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 29, 2025. File Picture: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Bengaluru — Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are aiming to go “full throttle” and adapt creatively in the final stretch of the season after injuries in defence, coach Vincent Kompany said ahead of Friday’s visit to mid-table Augsburg.

With 65 points from 27 games, Bayern hold a six-point lead over holders Bayer Leverkusen. They have won one of their last three Bundesliga matches, losing to lowly visitors VfL Bochum and drawing at Union Berlin before a 3-2 home win over St Pauli.

They are without left back Alphonso Davies and central defender Dayot Upamecano, probably for the rest of the season, and lost centre back Hiroki Ito to a metatarsal fracture in the St Pauli win.

However, Kompany has backed his side to stay confident and aggressive in their seven remaining league games.

“We have a few options for the full-back position. You can also get creative. The important thing is that we have confidence and it doesn’t change the fact that we have to go full throttle. We want to win,” the 38-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

“During the international break, we had time to look ahead. You think about how you want to approach these upcoming games, but then we had three fresh injuries. What I want is for the lads to stay fit and then we will get the results.”

The Belgian coach named defender Sacha Boey as a good addition to the back line. The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.

“Sacha is a player who loves playing on the right. He’s fit and definitely an option, and he’ll get his minutes in the coming weeks. He was in a good position before his injury and hopefully he’ll show his qualities again,” said Kompany.

“We currently have six players who have regularly played at full-back. It’s important that they stay fit.”

After the Augsburg trip, Bayern host Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Reuters

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to exit at end of season

Bucs make the announcement early to ensure no disruptions in the league title race with Sundowns
Sport
4 hours ago

Stellies bungle home advantage in draw with Zamalek

Stellenbosch next face the Egyptian team in second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals in Cairo next Wednesday
Sport
1 day ago

Postecoglou has no worries over talk of future as Spurs coach

Australian unperturbed as Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola emerges as top target for North London side
Sport
1 day ago

‘I have to get it right, fast,’ says Man U coach Amorim

Bukayo Saka strikes on return from three months out with injury to help Arsenal beat Fulham.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach urges team to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers

Partners in crime Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng give Bucs big advantage in quarterfinal
Sport
1 day ago
