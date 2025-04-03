Chiefs’ midfield duo admit to lack of control

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and Velemseni Ndwandwe of Golden Arrows tussle for possession during a Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Chiefs lost 2-1. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Kaizer Chiefs midfield duo Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Thabo Cele have given a refreshing and honest assessment of the embattled team, saying their inability to control matches was the biggest problem.
Consistency and Chiefs have been incompatible this season under the new technical team, led by Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, and Cele conceded the team was in a crisis.
Amakhosi have suffered 10 league defeats this season, jeopardising their quest of qualifying for continental football next season.
Having already leaked 28 goals in the league — only Marumo Gallants (34) and AmaZulu (32) have conceded more — Amakhosi have made a habit of losing against relegation candidates and lowly teams this season.
“Everyone is frustrated,” Ngcobo said at a media conference at Naturena on Thursday.
“From the beginning of the season, we’ve lacked that ability to control games even when it’s 0-0 or 1-1 and we’re playing better than the opponent. We always struggle to maintain the momentum and the tempo … we tend to get frustrated and we start rushing and then we lose our games like that.”
Cele, who joined Chiefs in January, also admitted the situation was self-inflicted.
“We’re giving the games away … it’s not the opponents that give us problems, it’s just us. We tend to lose control very easily and it’s something that’s frustrating,” Cele said.
“For Chiefs to be where we’re sitting [eighth in the PSL with 29 points from 23 games], it’s not nice … it is a crisis, you can call it a crisis because even us as a team we know that we can do way better.
“With the coach, it’s a message that’s always there to say, ‘control, control’, so that we can create more chances and be calm at the back to win games.
“When you lose control of the game, you find yourself making silly mistakes. We must improve on the control aspect, so that we can be organised when we lose the ball.”
Chiefs have the opportunity to snap their three-game winless streak in the league when they host TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (7pm).
