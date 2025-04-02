Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach urges team to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers

Partners in crime Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng give Bucs big advantage in quarterfinal

02 April 2025 - 14:44
by Sihle Ndebele
Tapelo Xoki of Orlando Pirates celebrates victory with scorer Mohau Nkota after their 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against MC Alger. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his team need to keep focused after winning the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal 1-0 against MC Alger in Algiers on Tuesday night, saying the tie remains wide open.

The second leg is at Orlando Stadium next Wednesday.

Pirates deployed a sensibly cautious approach in the away leg, playing with three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki and 19-year-old talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Bucs looked content to absorb pressure, venturing forward on the counterattack. Mohau Nkota provided the all-important breakthrough after he was teed-up by fellow 20-year-old emerging star and attacking partner in crime Relebohile Mofokeng in the 65th minute.

Nkota had been introduced for Kabelo Dlamini five minutes earlier in the hostile atmosphere of the packed 64,000-seat Stade du 5 Juillet 1962.

“This is only the first 90 minutes of this round. We have to play the second half in Orlando and everything is possible,” Riveiro cautioned.

“It’s open. We know we have to play a good game at home and try to make this a good result for us.”

Pirates, the 1995 champions, remain the only unbeaten team in the 2024-25 Champions League with eight wins and three draws.

Mofokeng, back on form for club and country after showing signs of fatigue in recent weeks, has racked up four goals and as many assists in this season’s tournament. Nkota boasts three goals and two assists.

Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who was excellent in Algiers, also stressed the importance for Bucs to keep their feet on the ground for the second leg. The Bafana Bafana reserve gloveman said the job was half done, calling for togetherness and hard work in Orlando.

“The most important thing is to focus on another 90 minutes. We’re only halfway there. It’s not going to be easy in the second leg but we have to stick together as a team, work hard. Good things come to people who work hard and stick together,” he said.

Before the second leg, Pirates have to switch focus to the Premier Soccer League where they face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (3pm).

