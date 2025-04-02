‘I have to get it right, fast,’ says Man U coach Amorim

Ruben Amorim insisted he will not be given much time to turn things around as Manchester United manager, as his team slumped to another defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Former United forward Anthony Elanga’s fine early goal earned Forest a comfortable win at the City Ground, with the visitors slipping to their 13th defeat of the season in the Premier League.

Tuesday’s loss takes United to within one of their record of 14 Premier League defeats in the 2023-24 season, leaving them languishing down in 13th in the table as Amorim struggles to instigate any real change.

“In Manchester United, you don’t have the time,” Amorim said. “I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast.

“In here, the pressure is too big sometimes. We start the game suffering a goal and put Nottingham in the place they want to be — defending with lots of men — then they have really fast players to make transitions.