Khumalo praises his charges after win over Egypt

Neo Bohloko scored two penalties for SA's Under-17s in their Africa Cup of Nations win over Egypt in Casablanca. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
SA Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo has lauded his troops for sticking to the fundamentals of Mzansi’s football identity in their 4-3 win over Egypt in the opening match of Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco on Monday.
Kaizer Chiefs’ Neo Bohloko scored a brace of penalties with Cape Town City starlet Emile Witbooi and Simphiwe Mlondo of Mamelodi Sundowns also finding the back of the net at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.
Amajimbos’ next clash is against Cameroon, who lost their opener 2-1 to Burkina Faso earlier on Monday, at the same venue on Thursday (4pm SA time).
“It’s a big win for us. It was one of those games that we said we wanted to start well and, importantly, we kept to the process, the way we want to play, our style of play. Looking at the mentality of the boys, it was amazing as well. We are doing it for our fellow South Africans,” Khumalo said.
“The strategy of Egypt was to come at us very early, playing through their two wingbacks [Mohanad El Shamy and Adham Farid on the left and right sides, respectively] and they got goals, but we had to react immediately. It was a surprise approach from them, but we kept to our style of play … we want to keep the ball and this is what SA football is all about, keep the ball but go forward and be constructive.”
Despite drawing first blood via Mlangeni in the first minute, Amajimbos found themselves 3-1 down before the 20th minute until turning things around.
SA top Group B alongside Burkina Faso as the two teams boast equal points and goal difference.
Khumalo said his side played like seasoned campaigners. “We didn’t show inexperience because we kept the ball … we wanted them to deplete their energy and we forced them to run,” the Amajimbos mentor said.
The top two finishers across all four groups automatically qualify for the U-17 World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.
Khumalo praises his charges after win over Egypt
U-17s played like seasoned campaigners in their Afcon opener after turning 3-1 deficit into 4-3 victory, coach says
