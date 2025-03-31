Pep hopes Cup win helps City rediscover lost heart

Manchester — After a loss at Bournemouth began Manchester City’s run of poor form this season, City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Sunday’s 2-1 comeback win against the same opponents will help his team rediscover the “soul” they have lacked in recent months.

Second-half goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush helped City reach the FA Cup semifinals for a record seventh time in a row and make amends for the 2-1 Premier League defeat they suffered at Bournemouth in November.

The loss, which ended City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the competition, was the first of four straight league defeats for the defending champions.

City won only one of their next eight games in the competition, suffering a huge setback to their hopes of capturing a fifth league title in a row.