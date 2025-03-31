Magesi defeat toughened Stellies for Zamalek, says Barker

Stellenbosch FC’s Ahley Cupido challenges Lehlogonolo Mokone of Magesi FC in their Betway Premiership clash at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says the team needs to quickly forget their 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat against Magesi FC on Saturday as they prepare to host Zamalek in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal.
Barker could not hide his disappointment after the league defeat and felt his third-placed side should have at least earned a point against 11th-placed Magesi at Seshego Stadium outside Polokwane.
Stellies switch focus to continental football with their home leg at Cape Town Stadium, where they will look to take a step towards reaching a Confed semifinal in their first continental campaign.
Barker said the clash against Magesi, who have won four of their last five league clashes as coach Owen Da Gama, who arrived in late December, has steered his side out of the relegation zone.
“We have a big match coming up and a lot more to play for in the league,” Barker said.
Asked if playing the Magesi match a few days before the Confed quarter was fair on his team, Barker said the league fixture served a purpose as it helped get his side in sync again after the Fifa break before meeting Egyptian giants Zamalek.
“It’s a fixture we knew we had and we tried the best we could but it was a difficult game and difficult conditions to play in.
“It was not through a lack of effort or commitment [Stellies lost]. It is one of those games where you walk away and say, ‘How did we not at least get a point from the game, which would have been huge for us?’
“Playing this game helped us sharpen the players for [Wednesday’s] game. There was [about] two weeks not playing a game, so this helps us to be ready.”
Thabang Sibanyoni scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to hand Magesi their third successive league win. Da Gama was pleased with the result.
“We’ve been working hard, we know our limitations, we know where it comes from, and getting out there from the bottom is like [having] the load of the PSL on top of you. Everybody just seems to trample on you.
“I spoke to the players, and I said there’s only one way out, and it is hard work. I’m telling you there are teams who are better than us, but there are very few that work as hard as we have been doing.”
