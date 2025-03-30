Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach hails Adams, but warns against complacency

Cardoso expects striker to play a crucial role in Brazilians’ quarterfinal against Esperance

30 March 2025 - 19:24
by Neville Khoza
Jayden Adams celebrates scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned attacking midfielder Jayden Adams not to become too comfortable after his recent impressive performances for club and country.

Adams netted two goals for Bafana Bafana against Lesotho and Benin in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying wins of the past fortnight (both 2-0). The 23-year-old continued that impressive form with the only goal in Sundowns’ 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United on Friday.

Though Cardoso has been impressed with Adams’ performances, the coach insists the Bafana player cannot afford to become complacent at star-studded Downs, where many other players are waiting for their chance to shine.

Notably, veteran Bafana creative fulcrum Themba Zwane is on the verge of a return from long-term injury. 

“It is the speed of his game that creates problems for the opponents, and Jayden is a player who can increase a lot of speed in the game,” Cardoso said.

“Most of you heard me speaking about Jayden Adams when he arrived at Sundowns. I told him that I think he has to raise his intensity level to play for the club.

“It’s clear he has been doing pretty well [and] has improved himself, naturally. However, we have more players [who can] substitute him. So, he mustn’t feel comfortable, because there are other players who are also pushing strongly.

“But he is giving a good answer and he is a player who we trust and is a very good boy. He can raise the level even more because he is still young. He came to a club where the demands are higher and has adapted well, despite [only] arriving in January.”

Cardoso will hope for another strong showing from Adams when Sundowns host Esperance de Tunis in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm).

Adams will be confident, given his form, and will want to replicate that success and continue raising his profile in a high-profile continental match.

“I’m pretty happy with what he has done with the national team. Let’s hope he continues with that sequence, of course,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso also called on the Premier Soccer League to create a conducive environment where the club will have sufficient time to prepare for Champions League matches. 

“I would like to speak about that because it is important we make the point on all of these issues and it is not because I am the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.

“When we play an international or a Champions League match, we don’t only represent the club but the whole of SA. I think it is important that people who run football in SA have the capacity to understand we should be provided the best conditions possible to be able to compete.”

Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza

Team could earn millions more if it aces group stage and R730m if it wins competition as part of Fifa’s record R18bn in prize money
Cautious Broos warns Bafana not to do ‘stupid things’ in remaining matches

SA’s team stand their best chance of a first qualification other than as hosts since their last World Cup in 2002
Cele urges Chiefs fans to keep the faith amid tough times

AmaKhosi midfielder says the team is working hard to overcome the inconcistency that has plagued them this season
Foster and Adams strike to steer Bafana home

SA team marches towards a first World Cup qualification since 2002 with excellent 2-0 win over Benin
