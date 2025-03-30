Rashford’s brace secures Villa’s FA Cup quarterfinal win

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring Aston Villa's first goal with teammates Ezri Konsa, left, and Youri Tielemans, right. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Aston Villa striker Marcus Rashford scored twice in a 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in their FA Cup quarterfinal at Deepdale on Sunday to earn a Wembley semifinal against fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace.
Enjoying a rich vein of form on all fronts, Villa are seeking to lift the world’s oldest national competition for the first time in 68 years.
Rashford netted his first goal for Villa since a February loan move from Manchester United when he side-footed a low cross from Lucas Digne into the net 13 minutes after halftime. Shortly after, he converted a penalty when Morgan Rogers was fouled.
Jacob Ramsey scored an excellent third for Villa to settle the contest as Preston’s stout resistance crumbled and Villa’s greater quality and experience shone through.
They go to a first FA Cup semifinal since the 2014-15 season when they defeated Liverpool in the last four but lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the final.
Championship club Preston, the last remaining club in the competition from outside the top flight, held their own in the first half and had a couple of half-chances to score, but Villa took control in the second period and were worthy winners.
Preston had the best chance of the opening period as Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez failed to clear with a punch and Stefan Thordarson’s attempted header unchallenged went wide of goal.
Rashford was denied by a smothering save from Preston keeper Dai Cornell when he scuffed his first shot from eight yards, and then could not beat the keeper with his follow-up.
But the England striker would not be denied and he broke the deadlock with a simple side-footed finish after Digne had found space on the left-hand side of the box.
Two minutes later it should have been 2-0 as Villa passed their way through Preston but Rogers saw his shot from a few yards out heroically blocked on the goal line.
But the visitors did not have to wait long for their second as they were awarded a penalty when Andrew Hughes stood on Rogers' foot and the spot-kick was easily converted by Rashford.
Ramsey had been a threat all game and his storming run to the edge of the Preston box ended with a pinpoint shot into the back of the net.
Substitute Ollie Watkins had two excellent opportunities to add to the visitors’ tally that he put wide, but it was a comfortable afternoon in the end for manager Unai Emery’s side.
Sundowns coach hails Adams, but warns against complacency
Wood sidelined for Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Brighton
League title will banish Liverpool negativity, says Fowler
