Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza

Mamelodi Sundowns get set for their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on March 16. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/PHAKAMISA LENSMAN
Mamelodi Sundowns will earn R174m just for being at this year’s Fifa Club World Cup, and that is before further prize money for any win or draw, or progression past the group stage.
With more than R35m for a group stage win and just under R20m for a draw, before even making it past the round-robin phase, Downs will be looking to earn even more.
Fifa revealed its prize money totalling a jaw-dropping $1bn (R18.23bn) on Tuesday for the new, expanded Club World Cup.
The new format sees 32 clubs compete in the tournament in the US from June 14 to July 13, a system similar to the old 32-side national team World Cup, which becomes 48 in next year’s tournament.
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe welcomes the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup trophy to Chloorkop. - PrimeSports with Mahlatse
This is a major expansion from the old format of the six continental champions plus a host club that existed since 2005.
Sundowns are one of three African competitors, based on being the second-best ranked eligible team in the Confederation of African Football’s four-year ranking.
Esperance Sportive de Tunis, the best-ranked eligible side over four years; and Wydad Athletic Club, the 2021-22 Caf Champions League winners, are the other two.
Fifa’s prize money allocates $525m (R9.57bn) to a participation pool, with $475m for sporting performance (wins and further progression).
The participation amount for European clubs is based on ranking that is determined by sporting and commercial criteria, varying between $12.81m and $38.19m. Teams such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are at the high end.
South American clubs will receive $15.21m to enter, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football clubs, African and Asian clubs $9.55m and OFC (Oceanic) clubs $3.58m.
There is prize money for each group stage win of $2m and $1m for a draw.
Sundowns can earn a further $7.5m if they get past the group stage, as that is the prize money for reaching the last 16.
Reaching the quarterfinals pays $13.125m, semifinals $21m and both finalists receive $30m.
The winners receive a first prize of $40m (R730m). By that stage — depending on the variable appearance fees and how many wins and draws they get in the group phase — their total revenue would be about $125m.
“The distribution model of the Fifa Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format, with a potential payout of $125m foreseen for the winners,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.
The World Cup has eight groups of four teams, in which the top two reach the round of 16.
Sundowns are drawn with Brazil’s Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Ulsan HD of South Korea in group F.
The Pretoria team open their tournament against Ulsan in Orlando on June 17, meet Borussia in Cincinnati on June 21, and Fluminense in Miami on June 25.
2025 Fifa Club World Cup prize money: $1bn
Participation pillar: $525m
Europe — $12.81-$38.19m*
South America — $15.21m
North, Central American & Caribbean — $9.55m
Asia — $9.55m
Africa — $9.55m
Oceania — $3.58m
• Determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria
Sporting performance pillar: $475m
Group stage (three matches) — $2m for a win, $1m for a draw
