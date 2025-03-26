Cele urges Chiefs fans to keep the faith amid tough times

Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs and Jaedin Rhodes of Cape Town City during the Betway Premiership match between Chiefs and City at FNB Stadium on March 12. Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele believes the break in Premier Soccer League matches as a result of Fifa World Cup qualifiers has given his team time to reflect on their poor form, and urged supporters to stick by them.
In their last game before the Fifa break, Chiefs were humbled 2-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay, taking their league defeats to nine this season. Amakhosi resume action against Golden Arrows — whom they beat earlier in the season — at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
“After this space [the Fifa break] of observation and thinking, going deep into our minds and hearts, I feel positive about the next game. We’re working very hard, trying to put some new things in our game,” Cele said on Wednesday.
“In these situations [where consistency eludes the team], I don’t think talking is really something they [the fans] need, they need our reaction inside those four corners. So I’d say we need them, despite these difficult moments, because without them, things will become even more difficult for us. We just have to go onto the pitch and show that we need them.”
I’d say we need them [the fans] ... because without them, things will become even more difficult for us. We just have to go onto the pitch and show that we need them.
Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele
Cele, 28, joined Chiefs as a free agent in January and he has established himself as an integral player at the club. The lad from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal said it had always been his dream to play for Chiefs.
“My heart has always been here. I have been working for my dreams, and I think it’s something that was always going to happen for me to come here.
“I feel good that I am here to try to help the team so that we can achieve our objectives.”
Cele said every team is extra motivated when facing Chiefs because of the club’s stature and history, and expects the same from Arrows.
“We are who we are, and when people play against us, it’s always a difficult game for us. Golden Arrows have always been a competitive team, and now with the new coaching changes there I think they’re becoming more of a possession-based team,” Cele added.
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa vs AmaZulu, Buffalo City Municipality (3.30pm); Arrows vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Magesi vs Stellenbosch, Seshego (5.45pm)
Sunday: Polokwane vs Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy vs Marumo, Mbombela (5.30pm); SuperSport vs CT City, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
Cele urges Chiefs fans to keep the faith amid tough times
Amakhosi midfielder says the team is working hard to overcome the inconsistency that has plagued them this season
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele believes the break in Premier Soccer League matches as a result of Fifa World Cup qualifiers has given his team time to reflect on their poor form, and urged supporters to stick by them.
In their last game before the Fifa break, Chiefs were humbled 2-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay, taking their league defeats to nine this season. Amakhosi resume action against Golden Arrows — whom they beat earlier in the season — at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
“After this space [the Fifa break] of observation and thinking, going deep into our minds and hearts, I feel positive about the next game. We’re working very hard, trying to put some new things in our game,” Cele said on Wednesday.
“In these situations [where consistency eludes the team], I don’t think talking is really something they [the fans] need, they need our reaction inside those four corners. So I’d say we need them, despite these difficult moments, because without them, things will become even more difficult for us. We just have to go onto the pitch and show that we need them.”
Cele, 28, joined Chiefs as a free agent in January and he has established himself as an integral player at the club. The lad from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal said it had always been his dream to play for Chiefs.
“My heart has always been here. I have been working for my dreams, and I think it’s something that was always going to happen for me to come here.
“I feel good that I am here to try to help the team so that we can achieve our objectives.”
Cele said every team is extra motivated when facing Chiefs because of the club’s stature and history, and expects the same from Arrows.
“We are who we are, and when people play against us, it’s always a difficult game for us. Golden Arrows have always been a competitive team, and now with the new coaching changes there I think they’re becoming more of a possession-based team,” Cele added.
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa vs AmaZulu, Buffalo City Municipality (3.30pm); Arrows vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Magesi vs Stellenbosch, Seshego (5.45pm)
Sunday: Polokwane vs Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy vs Marumo, Mbombela (5.30pm); SuperSport vs CT City, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
Bafana likely to lose points for suspension bungle: Fifa rules expert
Brazil captain Marquinhos apologises after Argentina humiliation
Safa insiders blame its hierarchy for latest failure to pay salaries
Foster and Adams strike to steer Bafana home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.