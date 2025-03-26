Bafana likely to lose points for suspension bungle: Fifa rules expert

The rules might stipulate Lesotho should have lodged a protest over Bafana Bafana fielding suspended Teboho Mokoena against them within 24 hours, but SA still seem likely to have points deducted, an expert said.

The expert on Fifa rules and disciplinary committee (DC) procedures, who did not want to be named, said the global body is likely to enforce its rules, including the possibility of a points deduction, given Bafana fielded an ineligible player.

The South Africans played with Mokoena in their line-up as they beat Lesotho 2-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Friday.

Initial indications were the SA Football Association was hopeful Bafana would not be sanctioned as Lesotho missed a one-day deadline to lodge a protest as per Fifa rules.

The expert said dismissing a case because of the deadline is the norm for a Fifa DC, but there are exceptions.