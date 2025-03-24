Sport / Soccer

Brace by Gabon’s Aubameyang hands McCarthy first defeat with Kenya

Visitors move two points clear of Ivory Coast in the race for a place at the World Cup finals in the US, Mexico and Canada

24 March 2025 - 15:51
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal against Kenya in their 2026 Fifa World Cup group F qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal against Kenya in their 2026 Fifa World Cup group F qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon defeated Kenya 2-1 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday to move two points clear of Ivory Coast in the race for a place at the finals in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The result made for new Kenya coach Benni McCarthy’s first defeat in charge of the Harambee Stars, in front of their home spectators at Nyayo National Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana legend, appointed on March 3, started with a six-goal thriller 3-3 draw away against Gambia on Thursday.

Gabon, who have never qualified for the World Cup, move to 15 points from their six games in group F, while the Ivorians have 13 points from five matches and are next in action at home to Gambia on Monday.

The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the finals, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous intercontinental playoff campaign for one further berth.

Aubameyang, 35, netted his first goal with a fine finish from 15m that burst through the goalkeeper’s hands, before he added a second from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.

Kenya are now likely to be out of the running with six points from six matches.

They pulled back a goal through Michael Olunga but McCarthy has managed a single point from his first two games in charge.

In the other fixture on Sunday, minnows Eswatini and Mauritius played to a 3-3 draw in neutral SA.

Neither are realistically in the running for a World Cup place. 

Reuters

SuperSport United give Gavin Hunt the boot

String of poor results has left United sitting second from the bottom on the log standings
Sport
3 days ago

Tuchel demands more from Foden and Rashford as England host Latvia

England coach unhappy with the players’ performance against Albania
Sport
1 day ago

Cameroon held by Eswatini after travel woes

Indomitable Lions caught napping after poor travel arrangements
Sport
4 days ago

England’s unlikely lad Dan Burn sets sights on World Cup

Dyed-in-the wool Geordie has learnt in the school of hard knocks
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against the neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’ team chase a place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026
Sport
5 days ago

Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad

‘When you see the defenders, they're older players — we only have players of 29 and 30’
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Prudence Sekgodiso storms to SA’s first women’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
George Coetzee finds feet to secure Serengeti ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
No home Tests for Proteas next season
Sport / Cricket
4.
Piastri leads McLaren one-two in China, Ferrari ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tuchel demands more from Foden and Rashford as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Juventus appoint Tudor as manager after Motta sacked over heavy losses

Sport / Soccer

Tuchel demands more from Foden and Rashford as England host Latvia

Sport / Soccer

SuperSport United give Gavin Hunt the boot

Sport / Soccer

Cameroon held by Eswatini after travel woes

Sport / Soccer

England’s unlikely lad Dan Burn sets sights on World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.