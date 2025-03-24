Benin clash could be crucial for Bafana’s World Cup hopes

Khuliso Mudau and captain Ronwen Williams celebrate with scorer Relebohile Mofokeng after Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualifying group C victory against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cautioned a victory against Benin in West Africa will come tougher than Friday’s 2-0 win over Lesotho in Polokwane.
Should his team earn a second win of the month at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday (6pm SA time) such a result might turn out to be one of Bafana's most crucial of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
SA’s victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium put them in the driving seat in group C, with 10 points at the top of the table with five matches remaining. The top-placed team in the nine groups will advance to the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US, with the four best runners-up going into a play-off.
Lesotho (fifth place on five points) have, by the minnows’ standards, had an outstanding campaign, including a shock opening draw in Nigeria that derailed the Super Eagles. Benin, in second place on eight points, seem sure to provide stiffer opposition.
“It will be a different game but difficult, but if we are well-prepared and we can replicate the performance we managed against Lesotho, I think we can also win the game there,” Broos said.
SA have lost once in the qualifiers, 2-0 away against Rwanda in their second outing, after beating Benin 2-1 at home in Durban in their opening game. Bafana, 2024’s Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists, then earned an impressive 1-1 draw away against Nigeria and 3-1 home victory against Zimbabwe, before Friday’s win over Lesotho.
Nigeria, the group favourites at the start, followed their opening shocker against Lesotho with draws away to Zimbabwe then at home to SA, then lost away to Benin under previous coaches José Peseiro and Finidi George.
New Malian coach Éric Chelle took over with the Super Eagles floundering with three points from four matches. Friday’s first win of the campaign, 2-0 away against Rwanda, leaves Nigeria in fourth place on six points.
Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has commented on coach Hugo Broos’ excellent record in qualification campaigns both in the World Cup and AFCON. He also touches on the Lesotho national team players he’s played with.
What makes Bafana’s game against Benin important is if Broos’ team lose and Nigeria beat last-placed Zimbabwe at home, the gap will be just a point between SA and the Super Eagles with four matches to play — a situation the South Africans would not relish.
If Bafana beat Benin, they will land a blow not just to the chances of their opponents on Tuesday night, but also to Nigeria’s hopes of a late charge, no matter the Super Eagles’ result against Zimbabwe.
Orlando Pirates’ 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng broke the deadlock against Lesotho and won man-of-the-match, with another emerging star, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Jayden Adams, adding the second. Both were making their first starts for Broos’ senior team.
Broos, who cautioned “nobody is a regular Bafana player”, raved about Mofokeng’s contribution against Lesotho but suggested he might keep the attacker on his bench on Tuesday in what seems sure to be a more physical away encounter.
“He played a good game and this is what we need. When you see some young guy in the team you only have hope he can succeed, because when he doesn’t, imagine.
“Imagine if ‘Rele’ played a bad game and then everybody would tell you, ‘maybe it’s too soon or maybe he is not so good, blah blah blah’.
“For me, he played a good game, but this was also an opportunity to do that [to start him]. You can’t do that against Nigeria for the first time or in Benin because those are different games.”
Bafana left for Ivory Coast on a charter flight on Sunday. The clash is being played in Abidjan because of a lack of a Caf-approved stadium in Benin.
