Sport / Soccer

SuperSport United give Gavin Hunt the boot

21 March 2025 - 11:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results. File photo: VELI NHLAPO
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results. File photo: VELI NHLAPO

SuperSport United management have finally pulled the trigger and fired embattled coach Gavin Hunt after a poor run of only one DStv Premiership win in their last ten outings.

This string of poor results has left United sitting dangerously second from the bottom on the log standings and interim coach Andre Arendse and assistant and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Going into the final stretch of the season, United have 21 points from as many matches and they will be under pressure to get three points when they return to league action against fellow strugglers Cape Town City at the end of the month.

“The board and management of the club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he has done as head coach over many years,” read a statement by the club.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football given his extensive knowledge and experience. We will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football.

“Andre Arendse will serve as an interim head coach with goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”

England’s unlikely lad Dan Burn sets sights on World Cup

Dyed-in-the wool Geordie has learnt in the school of hard knocks
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against the neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’ team chase a place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026
Sport
1 day ago

Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad

‘When you see the defenders, they're older players — we only have players of 29 and 30’
Sport
1 day ago

Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal

Modiba the only other player not in camp for World Cup qualifiers because his wife was giving birth.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kirsty Coventry: From Olympic champion to ...
Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Holtzhausen throws herself into ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cameroon held by Eswatini after travel woes
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Charity work behind jeweller’s bid to scale Mount ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Cameroon held by Eswatini after travel woes

Sport / Soccer

England’s unlikely lad Dan Burn sets sights on World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Bafana relying on big five in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sport / Soccer

Broos to ease three replacements into Bafana squad

Sport / Soccer

Broos upset with Pirates over Maswanganyi’s late withdrawal

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.